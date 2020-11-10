 

Marketing Teams can Make the Most of the Work-From-Anywhere Reality With the Latest Enhancements to Calix Revenue EDGE Solution

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a host of enhancements to the Revenue EDGE solution that enable communications service provider (CSP) marketers to better identify subscriber working and learning remotely and deliver best-in-class service. As the work-from-anywhere (WFA) trend continues to grow, workers find themselves competing with family members for essential bandwidth. To ensure that CSPs keep pace with the shifting bandwidth usage patterns, this quarterly product release includes segmentation upgrades to Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC), new prioritization capabilities within the ExperienceIQ EDGE Suite, and a variety of new marketing assets and tools within EDGE Enablement including a new Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE), to speed time to market.

“We have seen significant changes in network usage patterns among our subscribers this year with the transition to virtual learning and working from home, so making sure they are up-to-date with our latest service offerings is critical,” said John Van Ooyen, CEO for Wisconsin-based Mount Horeb Telephone Company. “The 23 how-to and getting started videos for our MHTC SmartGuard app are essential for spreading the word. We had planned on 45 days and a significant investment to create new videos for our managed Wi-Fi offering, but Calix provided them as part of the EDGE Enablement program. Calix is saving us additional time and money which provided MHTC the opportunity to continue to focus on the customer experience. MHTC subscribers will be delighted to have professional and informative support videos with our brand on it! We appreciate our continued and growing partnership with Calix moving forward.”

Calix has enhanced three key areas of the Revenue EDGE.

  • EDGE Suites: A new “My Priorities” function in ExperienceIQ enables CSPs to provide subscribers with the ability to prioritize applications and devices to better suit the usage patterns of their unique households. For example, subscribers working from home can now prioritize applications such as video conferencing or devices such as work computers, and either set these priorities to specific times or to an ‘always-on’ mode. This ability is critical to maintaining a high-quality subscriber experience that emphasizes reliability and uptime for remote workers.
  • EDGE Insights: A more powerful WFA segmentation capability with enhanced upstream usage detection has been added. An increase in upstream usage—especially during normal working hours—generally indicates the use of video conferencing services. This CMC enhancement allows for better identification of this audience segment. Calix is giving CSPs yet another way to highlight best-in-class services and tailor their marketing efforts to the subscribers who will really value them.
  • EDGE Enablement: The addition of the MAVE to the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) hub further enables CSP marketers to create collateral at scale. Both applications allow marketers to personalize field-ready marketing assets and videos with their logos, colors, contact information, and images. Calix maintains a large library of high-quality, subscriber-facing instructional and promotional videos and other campaign assets that can be personalized by the service provider. Communications service providers of all sizes can leverage turnkey marketing collateral to deliver highly targeted campaigns to market faster and more efficiently, without additional headcount or budget.

“As 2021 approaches, there has been no letup in the WFA trend that has skyrocketed over the last nine months, and Calix continues to innovate to help service providers meet subscriber needs with agility,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. “We are providing our customers with everything they need to respond to the unprecedented expansion of bandwidth demands. Service providers are leveraging our best-in-class solutions and turnkey tools and materials to tailor and market differentiated services. Our customers have amazed us with their ability to pivot quickly to meet the needs of their subscribers working from anywhere and deliver the ultimate subscriber experience.”

