Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.11.2020, 14:15 | 30 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 14:15 |

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 10.11.2020 AT 15:15

Teleste Oyj has today 10.11.2020 received the following announcement of manager´s transactions.

Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Tianta Oy Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Korpimies, Vesa Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Teleste Oyj LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201110122050_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2017-09-27 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007728 Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,600,000 Unit price: N/A Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3,600,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-01-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007728 Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING Transaction details (1): Volume: 150,000 Unit price: N/A Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 150,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-04-15 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007728 Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING Transaction details (1): Volume: 659,712 Unit price: N/A Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 659,712 Volume weighted average price: N/A TELESTE CORPORATION Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki www.teleste.com

