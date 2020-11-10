Eve & Co Announces First Commercial Shipment of EU GMP Cannabis to German Partner

The Company has executed five supply agreements with its European partners and is ideally positioned to fulfil its European supply agreements from its purpose-built EU GMP licensed facility. We expect to continue shipping bulk cannabis to Germany as regulatory permits are regularly issued in Canada and Germany.

STRATHROY, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) ) is pleased to announce that Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has successfully completed its first significant commercial shipment of European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (“EU GMP”) certified cannabis to Bavaria Weed GmbH, one of its European cannabis distribution partners. This commercial shipment follows its initial required scientific purposes shipment to Germany which was completed during the summer months.

“In addition to our strategic priority of female-focussed cannabis 2.0 products, with the launch of our bath bombs, we have built our facility and partnerships to deliver EU GMP certified cannabis to the international market, a key component of our core business plan,” says Melinda Rombouts, CEO and President of Eve & Co., “We are very proud of our team for having reached this important milestone and look forward to our additional shipments and fulfilling our multiple foreign supply contracts”.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the ability to cultivate and sell cannabis, meet EU GMP standards, receive regulatory permits, anticipate and meet consumer preferences, effectively compete, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2020 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward- looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337

Rory Taylor

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337