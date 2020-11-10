Progressive Announces Election of Devin Johnson to Board of Directors

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 9, 2020, The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE: PGR) Board of Directors approved an amendment to Progressive’s Code of Regulations expanding the size of the Board from 12 to 13 members. We are pleased to announce that the Board elected Devin Johnson to fill the new opening created by the expansion. The Board also determined that Mr. Johnson is an independent director under applicable NYSE rules. His term of office will expire at Progressive’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2021.



Mr. Johnson is the Chief Operating Officer of The SpringHill Company, a global consumer and entertainment company created to empower greatness in every individual by creating culturally inspired brands, entertainment and products. He previously served as the President of UNINTERRUPTED, a sports digital media company which remains a major brand within The SpringHill company portfolio. Prior to his work at UNINTERRUPTED, he was the senior vice president of digital media for Tribune Media in Chicago and held several digital executive roles at NBCUniversal.