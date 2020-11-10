The Movie Studio, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership and Service Agreement with VIVA Entertainment Group

The performance covenants between the entities specifically focuses on potential cross advertising between the companies’ over-the-top (OTT) platforms and apps, as well as content licensing, production and distribution services, and associations of current intellectual properties during the term of the agreement.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company”) proudly announces a strategic partnership and service agreement with VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC: OTTV) to align the mutually beneficial assets and associations of the two publicly traded companies.

In addition, the agreement cumulates the companies’ associations, relationships and branding while leveraging the strengths of the principal’s functions to facilitate the production, acquisitions, branding and distribution of the companies’ motion picture content on multiple platforms, including domestic, foreign, video on demand (VOD) and blockchain platforms.

The strategic partnership and joint venture forged between the companies per the performance covenants augments and combines substantial OTT platforms, cross-pollination opportunities and talent associations between the entities and could significantly reduce overlapping capital expenditures.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of entertainment and, soon, motion picture content. VIVA delivers premium content on any smart device with a screen. VIVA is a service provider of an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the internet protocol suite over a network, such as the internet. VIVA gives subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. The now ad-ready system currently has agreements with over five different ad companies, from which the bulk of VIVA’s revenue will come. VIVA is also developing its own TV channels and growing its offerings for the pay-per-view and pay-per-stream markets, from virtual concerts to boxing matches.

Johnny Falcones, founder and CEO of VIVA, is a veteran entertainment businessman and successful entrepreneur, credited for representing Grammy Award-winning superstars in the Latino market. Since selling his record label early in his career to Universal Music, Falcones has self-funded, with the help of some friends in the OTC, VIVA Entertainment Group (aka VIVALiveTV), which is now a world-class OTT platform currently available to subscribers in the marketplace.