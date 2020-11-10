 

Chinook Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced the appointment of Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“We are pleased to welcome Eric to Chinook as we prepare to initiate our phase 3 ALIGN and phase 2 AFFINITY trials for atrasentan, and advance development of BION-1301, a novel anti-APRIL antibody for IgA nephropathy, and CHK-336, a novel oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for primary hyperoxaluria,” said Eric Dobmeier, president and chief executive officer of Chinook Therapeutics. “As we prepare for this next phase of growth, Eric’s three decades of leadership, finance, strategy, business development and operations expertise in the healthcare and biotech industries will be instrumental to Chinook.”

Mr. Bjerkholt joins Chinook from Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., where he most recently served as CFO overseeing financial reporting, budgeting, internal controls, investor relations, business development, facilities and information technology, and also led the acquisition of Aimmune by Nestlé Health Science for $2.6 billion. Prior to Aimmune, Mr. Bjerkholt spent 13 years at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where in addition to CFO, he served in various capacities, including Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Finance, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer. Previously, Mr. Bjerkholt held senior executive finance roles at IntraBiotics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., LifeSpring Nutrition, Inc. and Age Wave, LLC and spent seven years in healthcare investment banking at J.P. Morgan & Company, Inc. Mr. Bjerkholt is currently a member of the board of directors of Graybug Vision, Inc. as well as a member of the board of directors and chair of the audit committee of Cerus Corporation. Mr. Bjerkholt holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a Cand.Oecon. from University of Oslo in Norway.

“I am thrilled to join Chinook to help build a leading company in the kidney disease space,” said Mr. Bjerkholt. “I look forward to collaborating with Chinook’s team to achieve value-creating milestones and advance the company’s clinical, preclinical and research and discovery programs while making a meaningful impact for patients with rare, severe chronic kidney diseases.”

Disclaimer

