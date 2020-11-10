PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Smart Meter Market By Product (Smart Electricity Meter, Smart Gas Meter, and Smart Water Meter), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global smart meter industry garnered $21.13 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $39.20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.80% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Determinants of the Market

Growth of communication network infrastructure, government initiatives, and rise in investments in digital electricity infrastructure augment the growth of the global smart meter market. On the other hand, high cost of installations of the smart meters restrains the market growth. Nevertheless, developing smart city projects is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Initial phases of lockdown affected the manufacturing and supply chain management creating a number of challenges for them.

The market has witnessed a drop in demand from the industrial and commercial sectors.

Government in various regions have issued unlock procedures for economic benefits. This has aided the global market to continue with their processes.

The Smart Electricity Meter Segment would Rule the Roost throughout the Forecast Period

Based on product, the smart electricity meter segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global smart meter market share, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to surge in investment interest in digitalization of electrical systems, and efforts to expand grid infrastructures. In addition, increase in electricity demand from commercial and residential sectors further drives the growth of the segment.