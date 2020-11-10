 

Smart Meter Market to Reach $39.20 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 8.80% CAGR Says Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:40  |  67   |   |   

- Growth of communication network infrastructure, government initiatives, and rise in investments in digital electricity infrastructure augment the growth of the global smart meter market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Meter Market By Product (Smart Electricity Meter, Smart Gas Meter, and Smart Water Meter), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global smart meter industry garnered $21.13 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $39.20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.80% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Key Determinants of the Market

Growth of communication network infrastructure, government initiatives, and rise in investments in digital electricity infrastructure augment the growth of the global smart meter market. On the other hand, high cost of installations of the smart meters restrains the market growth. Nevertheless, developing smart city projects is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 200 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/964

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Initial phases of lockdown affected the manufacturing and supply chain management creating a number of challenges for them.
  • The market has witnessed a drop in demand from the industrial and commercial sectors.
  • Government in various regions have issued unlock procedures for economic benefits. This has aided the global market to continue with their processes.

The Smart Electricity Meter Segment would Rule the Roost throughout the Forecast Period

Based on product, the smart electricity meter segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global smart meter market share, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to surge in investment interest in digitalization of electrical systems, and efforts to expand grid infrastructures. In addition, increase in electricity demand from commercial and residential sectors further drives the growth of the segment.

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart Meter Market to Reach $39.20 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 8.80% CAGR Says Allied Market Research - Growth of communication network infrastructure, government initiatives, and rise in investments in digital electricity infrastructure augment the growth of the global smart meter market. PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
FairCom kicks off new era of database technology
Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)
TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12: 00AM Nov.11
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020
Elkem achieves Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis
Cosmetic Lasers Market to Ride High on Advances Made in Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures, Valuation to Expand at CAGR of 13.7% during 2018 - 2026: TMR
Insilico announces a multi-target AI-powered drug discovery collaboration with Janssen
Titel
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
Newell Brands Announces Tender Offer for $300 Million of Outstanding Debt
13:22 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Hecla Minings Lucky Friday-Mine bald wieder im Vollbetrieb
10:20 Uhr
Alchimie, an OTT Subscription Video on Demand Platform, Is Launching Its Initial Public Offering On Euronext Growth in Paris
07:10 Uhr
Energy Storage Market to Acquire Size of 240,957 MW by 2030, Globally: P&S Intelligence
09.11.20
Surface Oncology to Present SRF388 and SRF114 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer 2020 Virtual Conference
09.11.20
Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
09.11.20
Advaxis Presents Updated Data from Ongoing ADXS-503 Phase 1/2 Lung Cancer Trial at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
09.11.20
Sierra Metals Reports Record Adjusted EBITDA of $37.2 Million, a 73% Increase Over Q3 2019, as Part of Its Strong Q3 2020 Consolidated Financial Results
09.11.20
DGAP-News: APEIRON Biologics AG und Domainex Ltd erweitern ihre Partnerschaft zur gezielten Weiterentwicklung von Wirkstoffen in der Krebsimmuntherapie
06.11.20
Medison Pharma beschließt regionsübergreifende Vertriebspartnerschaft mit Deciphera Pharmaceuticals zur Vermarktung von QINLOCK (Ripretinib)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
68
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals