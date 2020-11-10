Polyamide-imide Resin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resin Market by Product Type (Molding Resin {Grade Type (Wear-Resistant PAI and High-Strength PAI) and Process Type (Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Compression Molding)}, and Coating/Binder), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, and Others), by Filler Type (Graphite-Filled PAI, Glass-Filled PAI, Carbon-Filled PAI, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's PAI resin market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After continuous interest in our reports on High-Performance Thermoplastic Composites, Thermoplastic Prepreg, and High-Temperature Composite Resins, we have accentuated our research scope on the PAI resin market. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for PAI resins at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides a possible loss that the industry will endure by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Polyamide-imide Resin Market: Highlights from the Report

PAI resin is a high-performing melt-processable amorphous thermoplastic that offers exceptional mechanical and chemical properties at continuously elevated temperatures of as high as 500o F. The resin is generally polymerized either with aromatic diamine and aromatic acid chloride anhydride (acid chloride route) or with aromatic diisocyanate and anhydride (Diisocyanate route). Currently, PAI resins account for less than 5% (volume basis) of the total high-performance thermoplastics market and less than 1% of the overall thermoplastics market.