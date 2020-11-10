 

Polyamide-imide Resin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resin Market by Product Type (Molding Resin {Grade Type (Wear-Resistant PAI and High-Strength PAI) and Process Type (Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Compression Molding)}, and Coating/Binder), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, and Others), by Filler Type (Graphite-Filled PAI, Glass-Filled PAI, Carbon-Filled PAI, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

Stratview_Research_Logo

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's PAI resin market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After continuous interest in our reports on High-Performance Thermoplastic Composites, Thermoplastic Prepreg, and High-Temperature Composite Resins, we have accentuated our research scope on the PAI resin market.  The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for PAI resins at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides a possible loss that the industry will endure by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Polyamide-imide Resin Market: Highlights from the Report

PAI resin is a high-performing melt-processable amorphous thermoplastic that offers exceptional mechanical and chemical properties at continuously elevated temperatures of as high as 500o F. The resin is generally polymerized either with aromatic diamine and aromatic acid chloride anhydride (acid chloride route) or with aromatic diisocyanate and anhydride (Diisocyanate route). Currently, PAI resins account for less than 5% (volume basis) of the total high-performance thermoplastics market and less than 1% of the overall thermoplastics market.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polyamide-imide Resin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resin Market by Product Type (Molding Resin {Grade Type (Wear-Resistant PAI and High-Strength PAI) and Process Type …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
FairCom kicks off new era of database technology
Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)
TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12: 00AM Nov.11
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020
Elkem achieves Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis
Cosmetic Lasers Market to Ride High on Advances Made in Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures, Valuation to Expand at CAGR of 13.7% during 2018 - 2026: TMR
Insilico announces a multi-target AI-powered drug discovery collaboration with Janssen
Titel
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy