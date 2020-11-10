 

Iteris Selected by Hillsborough County for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a four-year, task order based on-call professional services contract with a ceiling of $8 million from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners for a regional smart mobility and safety initiative, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in a key geographic market.

Iteris Selected by Hillsborough County for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the agreement, Iteris will provide services including traffic signal retiming, active arterial management, traffic operations support, traffic management center (TMC) operations and staffing, and connected vehicle priority and preemption system program management. In addition, Hillsborough County will extend its use of Iteris’ ClearGuide mobility intelligence SaaS solution, which has been upgraded to include automated signal performance measures (ATSPM) capabilities, for the duration of the program.

The four-year initiative will see Iteris optimize transportation system operations, respond to incidents and manage traffic, provide and support improved interagency multimodal communications and coordination, train and develop operations staff, and equip and accommodate transportation system for emerging trends and technologies.

The primary goal of the program is to support the management and operation of a smart transportation system that results in more efficient travel, improved safety and enhanced mobility for all road users in the Hillsborough County community, which spans Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace.

Iteris’ ClearGuide solution is a key component of the ClearMobility Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are proud to support Hillsborough County’s goal of improving safety and mobility for all road users with this wide-ranging smart mobility and safety program,” said Joe Molinaro, associate vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market, and will help to support the management and operation of the region’s existing mobility infrastructure, while ensuring it is equipped to accommodate emerging technologies such as connected and automated vehicles.”

