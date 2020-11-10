Aptinyx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
EVANSTON, Ill., November 10, 2020 – Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- A presentation during the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020; and
- A pre-recorded fireside chat during the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. The virtual conference will be held from December 1-3, 2020. The fireside chat will be available on the company’s IR website.
These presentations will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.
