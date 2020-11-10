 

Aptinyx to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

EVANSTON, Ill., November 10, 2020 – Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • A presentation during the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020; and
  • A pre-recorded fireside chat during the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. The virtual conference will be held from December 1-3, 2020. The fireside chat will be available on the company’s IR website.

These presentations will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

Source: Aptinyx Inc.

