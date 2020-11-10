 

CarLotz Names Becca Polak as Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

CarLotz, Inc., (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger that is subject to certain closing conditions with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar” – Nasdaq: ACAM), has named industry veteran, Becca Polak as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel, effective October 30, 2020. Polak reports to Michael Bor, co-founder and CEO of CarLotz.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005466/en/

Polak brings decades of business development, executive leadership, and legal experience from industry leaders such as KAR Global, parent company of ADESA and TradeRev. She joins the existing CarLotz senior management team and will drive commercialization initiatives at CarLotz, including the national buildout of the CarLotz hub network, corporate vehicle sourcing partner development and new client acquisition.

Through these initiatives, Polak seeks to reinforce the value the Company brings to commercial consignors through the Company’s Retail RemarketingTM channel, including increased financial returns, ease of selling similar to physical or digital auctions and advanced remarketing business intelligence and data analytics. As General Counsel of CarLotz, Polak will manage the Company’s legal operations.

“On behalf of the entire CarLotz team, I am delighted to welcome Becca to the team,” said Michael Bor, CEO of CarLotz. “I’ve known Becca and admired her work at KAR Global and TradeRev for many years. Her experience as an entrepreneurial business leader with deep knowledge of the used vehicle and remarketing industry, will be instrumental in driving ongoing growth for CarLotz, as we look toward national expansion and the Company’s next phase.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining a pioneering company at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory,” said Becca Polak. “I look forward to working closely with Mike and the exceptionally talented team at CarLotz, to expanding and scaling the business, and to providing commercial consignors with more value for their vehicles together with a frictionless customer-centric experience.”

Prior to joining CarLotz, Polak served as President of TradeRev, a digital platform that facilitates live, dealer-to-dealer vehicle auctions and is a subsidiary of KAR Global. While leading TradeRev, Polak successfully diversified and enhanced TradeRev’s product and service offerings, expanded its market footprint coast-to-coast in the U.S. and Canada and increased revenue per vehicle sold all with a customer-focused approach. Concurrent to her role as TradeRev President and since 2007, Polak led the legal operations for KAR Global, including providing legal counsel on all strategic initiatives, business, and operational matters, including M&A, capital transactions and international expansion. Polak also serves on several board of directors, including AAA Hoosier Motor Club and 2022 Indy College Football Playoffs, and has been the recipient of awards such as “Woman in Remarketing Honoree”: (Auto Remarketing) and “Woman of Influence Honoree”: (Indianapolis Business Journal).

Seite 1 von 6
Acamar Partners Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarLotz Names Becca Polak as Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel CarLotz, Inc., (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger that is subject to certain closing conditions with special purpose …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Carlotz, Inc to Participate Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences
22.10.20
CarLotz, Inc., One of the Largest Privately-Held Used Vehicle Retail Disruptors with the Industry’s Only Consignment-to-Retail Sales Platform, to Become a Public Company