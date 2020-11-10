CarLotz Names Becca Polak as Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel

CarLotz, Inc., (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger that is subject to certain closing conditions with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar” – Nasdaq: ACAM), has named industry veteran, Becca Polak as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel, effective October 30, 2020. Polak reports to Michael Bor, co-founder and CEO of CarLotz.

Polak brings decades of business development, executive leadership, and legal experience from industry leaders such as KAR Global, parent company of ADESA and TradeRev. She joins the existing CarLotz senior management team and will drive commercialization initiatives at CarLotz, including the national buildout of the CarLotz hub network, corporate vehicle sourcing partner development and new client acquisition.

Through these initiatives, Polak seeks to reinforce the value the Company brings to commercial consignors through the Company’s Retail RemarketingTM channel, including increased financial returns, ease of selling similar to physical or digital auctions and advanced remarketing business intelligence and data analytics. As General Counsel of CarLotz, Polak will manage the Company’s legal operations.

“On behalf of the entire CarLotz team, I am delighted to welcome Becca to the team,” said Michael Bor, CEO of CarLotz. “I’ve known Becca and admired her work at KAR Global and TradeRev for many years. Her experience as an entrepreneurial business leader with deep knowledge of the used vehicle and remarketing industry, will be instrumental in driving ongoing growth for CarLotz, as we look toward national expansion and the Company’s next phase.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining a pioneering company at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory,” said Becca Polak. “I look forward to working closely with Mike and the exceptionally talented team at CarLotz, to expanding and scaling the business, and to providing commercial consignors with more value for their vehicles together with a frictionless customer-centric experience.”

Prior to joining CarLotz, Polak served as President of TradeRev, a digital platform that facilitates live, dealer-to-dealer vehicle auctions and is a subsidiary of KAR Global. While leading TradeRev, Polak successfully diversified and enhanced TradeRev’s product and service offerings, expanded its market footprint coast-to-coast in the U.S. and Canada and increased revenue per vehicle sold all with a customer-focused approach. Concurrent to her role as TradeRev President and since 2007, Polak led the legal operations for KAR Global, including providing legal counsel on all strategic initiatives, business, and operational matters, including M&A, capital transactions and international expansion. Polak also serves on several board of directors, including AAA Hoosier Motor Club and 2022 Indy College Football Playoffs, and has been the recipient of awards such as “Woman in Remarketing Honoree”: (Auto Remarketing) and “Woman of Influence Honoree”: (Indianapolis Business Journal).