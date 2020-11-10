DILIsym Plays Critical Role in Submission to State of California for Common Analgesic Carcinogenicity Risk Assessment

DILIsym Services, Inc., a Simulations Plus company (Nasdaq: SLP) and a leading provider of modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that the DILIsym liver safety software platform played a key role in public comments submitted to the State of California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA). California’s OEHHA is assessing whether or not the common analgesic acetaminophen (a.k.a., APAP or paracetamol) should be labeled as carcinogenic to humans. DILIsym includes a validated representation of APAP which has been published previously.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) relied on DILIsym simulations as part of their analysis, and the results were included in the main integrated response document submitted to OEHHA, as well as a separate DILIsym modeling attachment. DILIsym showed that APAP is safe at therapeutic levels and that the potential acute liver toxicity at much higher doses does not cause liver cell stress without overt injury that would lead to cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also submitted comments to OEHHA that were in agreement with the results submitted by CHPA from DILIsym and other sources.

DILIsym modeling supports key drug development decisions by predicting potential drug-induced liver injury (DILI) risk of new drug candidates. The modeling also identifies the biochemical events that lead to DILI caused by a drug and can thereby predict certain subgroups of patients at increased risk for DILI from that drug. The information from DILIsym modeling serves to help guide go/no-go decisions on major drug development projects, potentially avoiding the disastrous financial effects of failed clinical trials, or better, providing assurances that drug-induced liver injury will not be an insurmountable obstacle to FDA approval. The APAP analysis related to carcinogenicity shows the versatility of the tool in helping with liver safety issues across a wide variety of scenarios and goals. DILIsym is the product of an ongoing public-private partnership (the DILI-sim Initiative), involving scientists from the pharmaceutical industry and academia. Nineteen (19) of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies have been members of the consortium over the past 10 years.