 

DILIsym Plays Critical Role in Submission to State of California for Common Analgesic Carcinogenicity Risk Assessment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

DILIsym Services, Inc., a Simulations Plus company (Nasdaq: SLP) and a leading provider of modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that the DILIsym liver safety software platform played a key role in public comments submitted to the State of California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA). California’s OEHHA is assessing whether or not the common analgesic acetaminophen (a.k.a., APAP or paracetamol) should be labeled as carcinogenic to humans. DILIsym includes a validated representation of APAP which has been published previously.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) relied on DILIsym simulations as part of their analysis, and the results were included in the main integrated response document submitted to OEHHA, as well as a separate DILIsym modeling attachment. DILIsym showed that APAP is safe at therapeutic levels and that the potential acute liver toxicity at much higher doses does not cause liver cell stress without overt injury that would lead to cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also submitted comments to OEHHA that were in agreement with the results submitted by CHPA from DILIsym and other sources.

DILIsym modeling supports key drug development decisions by predicting potential drug-induced liver injury (DILI) risk of new drug candidates. The modeling also identifies the biochemical events that lead to DILI caused by a drug and can thereby predict certain subgroups of patients at increased risk for DILI from that drug. The information from DILIsym modeling serves to help guide go/no-go decisions on major drug development projects, potentially avoiding the disastrous financial effects of failed clinical trials, or better, providing assurances that drug-induced liver injury will not be an insurmountable obstacle to FDA approval. The APAP analysis related to carcinogenicity shows the versatility of the tool in helping with liver safety issues across a wide variety of scenarios and goals. DILIsym is the product of an ongoing public-private partnership (the DILI-sim Initiative), involving scientists from the pharmaceutical industry and academia. Nineteen (19) of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies have been members of the consortium over the past 10 years.

Seite 1 von 3
Simulations Plus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DILIsym Plays Critical Role in Submission to State of California for Common Analgesic Carcinogenicity Risk Assessment DILIsym Services, Inc., a Simulations Plus company (Nasdaq: SLP) and a leading provider of modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that the DILIsym liver safety software platform played a key role in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Simulations Plus Sets Date for 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
05.11.20
Simulations Plus to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference
03.11.20
Lixoft Expands MonolixSuite in Version 2020R1
27.10.20
First Approved Cancer Treatment for TGCT Included DILIsym Simulations in FDA Review
20.10.20
Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus Version 9.8
13.10.20
Simulations Plus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share
13.10.20
Simulations Plus Teams Up with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis to Secure New Grant Award from the U.S. FDA
12.10.20
US-Markt: Amazon, Apple, Simulations Plus, BigCommerce, Twitter, Alibaba, JD.com, AstraZeneca, Regeneron