 

Allison Transmission Prices Offering of $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of 3.750% Senior Notes Due 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) (“Allison” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Allison Transmission, Inc. (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) on November 9, 2020 in a private placement (the “Offering”) exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and to pay related fees and expenses. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 19, 2020, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed by each of the Issuer’s existing and future domestic subsidiaries that is a borrower under or that guarantees obligations under the Issuer’s senior secured credit facilities, subject to certain exceptions. On the issue date, it is expected that none of the Issuer’s domestic subsidiaries will guarantee its obligations under the senior secured credit facilities, and therefore none of the Issuer’s domestic subsidiaries will initially guarantee the Notes.

The Notes are being offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 2024 Notes or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

Seite 1 von 3
Allison Transmission Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Prices Offering of $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of 3.750% Senior Notes Due 2031 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) (“Allison” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Allison Transmission, Inc. (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
Merck Announces KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Allison Transmission Announces $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering
05.11.20
Allison Transmission Declares Quarterly Dividend
29.10.20
Allison Transmission Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
29.10.20
Allison Transmission’s Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Delayed Due to Service Provider Technical Issues
28.10.20
Allison Transmission Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
U.S. Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower Program Features Allison Transmissions
14.10.20
Allison Transmission Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call