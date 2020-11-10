Allison Transmission Prices Offering of $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of 3.750% Senior Notes Due 2031

The Notes will be guaranteed by each of the Issuer’s existing and future domestic subsidiaries that is a borrower under or that guarantees obligations under the Issuer’s senior secured credit facilities, subject to certain exceptions. On the issue date, it is expected that none of the Issuer’s domestic subsidiaries will guarantee its obligations under the senior secured credit facilities, and therefore none of the Issuer’s domestic subsidiaries will initially guarantee the Notes.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) (“Allison” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Allison Transmission, Inc. (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) on November 9, 2020 in a private placement (the “Offering”) exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and to pay related fees and expenses. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 19, 2020, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes are being offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 2024 Notes or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.