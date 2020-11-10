Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. Strengthens Executive Leadership with New Appointments

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company today announces the appointment of five new members to its executive leadership team. Aspira’s global mission is to transform women’s health, starting with ovarian cancer. These new appointments help the company to further its mission to provide women of all ages, stages, and ethnicities the best solutions to detect their gynecologic cancer risk.

“This is a profound moment in our company and a true inflection point that we are embarking upon. We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of executives to our leadership team during this exciting evolution of Aspira Women’s Health. Each of these leaders brings significant experience building successful healthcare pathways, companies and guiding novel products through commercialization,” said Valerie Palmieri, CEO of Aspira Women’s Health. “This team will drive forward our commitment to being a global leader focused solely on women’s health innovation. With the majority of female representation now at the board, executive, and director levels, Aspira is a company led by women for women .”

The appointment and promotion of five new corporate executives:

Elena Ratner, MD, Global Chief Medical Advisor, Clinical and Translational Medicine

Dr. Ratner serves as the Chief Medical Advisor and will formulate and execute Aspira’s clinical and translational medical initiatives. She will be responsible to accelerate the innovation platform, create academic and integrated healthcare system partnerships to propel the company’s growth forward. She is a gynecologic oncologist specializing in ovarian malignancies at the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven. As an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Ratner also studies chemotherapy targeted drug development, quality-of-life programs for patients, and early cancer detection. Dr. Ratner is co-founder and director of the Yale Medicine Sexual, Intimacy, and Menopause Program (SIMS), one of the first programs in the country to focus on supporting cancer survivors coping with issues that may not be discussed in the other clinical settings. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including the 2015 Yale Cancer Center Award for Clinical Excellence.