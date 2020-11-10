 

ReelTime Submits Formal NASDAQ Listing Application and New Symbol Reservation Request Has Been Approved - NASDAQ Symbol Expected to be Announced This Week

Seattle, WA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --  ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) has formally submitted an application as a Seasoned Company Seeking to Transfer Equity and/or Debt Securities from Another U.S. Exchange to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged in the NASDAQ Listing Center, all applicable fees have been paid, and a listing analyst has been assigned to ReelTime to assist throughout the process. In addition, the request for a new symbol to be reserved for ReelTime to trade under once the Company has met all quantitative and qualitative criteria, including certain corporate governance requirements has been approved.

The Company expects to announce the new symbol this week.

ReelTime will continue to submit additional information and documentation as it is required based on comments from its assigned Listing Analyst and others at NASDAQ who will be assisting ReelTime, assuring that they satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ Capital Markets securities in Rule 4300 and or any other applicable regulatory requirements. ReelTime will also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. In addition, ReelTime must comply with NASDAQ’s requirements relating to audit committees, the director nomination’s process, the compensation of officers, board composition, executive sessions, quorum, and code of conduct among others. 

ReelTime will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC:RLTR) throughout the process and up until the move to the NASDAQ Capital Market becomes effective. 

The NASDAQ Capital Market provides companies the required capital in order to grow their business. The NASDAQ Capital Market also provides a listing venue that promises to accommodate the different stages of corporate lives of the companies. All companies that are listed on NASDAQ Capital Market need to satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ securities in Rule 4300. The companies also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. 

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "We can now focus on meeting the remaining listing requirements including audited financials, independent directors, shareholders equity, etc.  ReelTime is committed to increasing the value of the Company and we believe that uplisting to NASDAQ will be instrumental in growing our core business as well as in completing our contemplated acquisitions."

