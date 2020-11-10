 

Endeavour Responds to Press Report

ENDEAVOUR RESPONDS TO PRESS REPORT

George Town, November 10, 2020 – Endeavour Mining Corporation (“Endeavour”) (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) notes the recent press coverage regarding a potential combination between Endeavour and Teranga Mining Corporation (“Teranga”).

Endeavour confirms that it is in discussions with Teranga regarding a potential merger of equals style combination. These discussions may or may not result in an agreement in respect of a potential transaction and any transaction would only be pursued if the Board of Endeavour believed that it represented a compelling value creation opportunity for its shareholders. Endeavour does not intend to comment further unless required by applicable securities laws.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

 

Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d’Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.   

As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's future plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.

 

