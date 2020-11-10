 

StrikeForce Technologies Shareholder Update

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), is pleased to provide a shareholder update with accomplishments achieved to date, in a most challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Midway through the 4th qtr., will prove to be a turning point in the Company’s future, the SEC is close to granting initial qualification of the Company’s Reg A Tier II registration statement, secured by Continuation Capital, Inc. as an anchor investor for the Reg A. StrikeForce has also reached agreements with convertible note holders for cash settlements.

StrikeForce initially filed the Reg A Tier II in July, and successfully completed two rounds of comments with the SEC and currently FINRA is completing their review process. The Company anticipates initial funding to be received in the coming days. Mark Kay CEO, commented “We executed our plan on a shoestring budget to date. With this infusion of growth capital we will begin to scale our marketing and advertising budgets’ which in turn hopefully will drive our top line revenue numbers.

“The timing of this funding worked out perfectly for us,” says Kay, “we are about to release before year end, two new products, SafeVchat & PrivacyLok. SafeVchat is probably the industry’s most secure Video Conferencing Platform and PrivacyLok will protect Windows based computers from spyware that’s designed to steal confidential & corporate data. The pandemic has ushered in a new normal with more employees working remotely then evey before, because of that, hackers are more easily able to infect computers and mobile devices.”

“Continuation Capital, Inc., an institutional investor, provided the Company with an Indication of Interest to fund all or part of the $2,500,000 Reg A and provide any follow-on investments in the future. They recognize the golden opportunity we have by introducing the industry’s most secure Desktop Protection & Video Conferencing solutions, which will reach $50 billion by 2026 (according to a Global Markets Insights Inc., report,” says Kay. “The Company would also like to open this offering to all existing shareholders to invest in the future of the Company. Please make direct contact with the Company for instruction.”

“Protecting data is at an all-time high, and C-Level executives shouldn’t be up all night worrying about their next data or privacy breach, leave that job to us. Your privacy is your business, protecting it is ours”, says Kay.

For more information, or, to sign-up for our PrivacyLok and/or SafeVchat beta programs please visit us at: www.safevchat.com or, www.strikeforcetech.com/privacylok.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, , and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
​Mark L. Kay, CEO
(732) 661-9641
marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
George Waller
(732) 661-9641
gwaller@strikeforcetech.com




