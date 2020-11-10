Beroni Group Launches a New Probiotics Health Product in China

Probiotics are live microorganisms known to provide health benefits when consumed. According to a paper published in Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology in January 2013, mechanisms of probiosis include manipulation of intestinal microbial communities, suppression of pathogens, immunomodulation, stimulation of epithelial cell proliferation and differentiation and fortification of the intestinal barrier.

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, today announces the launch of a new product “Beilemei” in China. Beilemei is a probiotics health product aimed at modulating the balance of human intestinal flora.

Beilemei is formulated with 7 major active strains of probiotic cultures, including 3 strains of Bifidobacterium which may lower levels of inflammation and have anti-aging benefits, 3 strains of Lactobacillus which may fight Helicobacter pylori and a strain of Streptococcus, which may support digestive health and have anti-cancer effect. More than 30 billion live and active micro-organisms are contained in each dose. Beilemei targets people with stomachache, indigestion or other gastrointestinal diseases. The retail price of this product is RMB200 (approximately US$30) and customers can place online orders at Beroni’s e-commerce sites.

In addition to the US NOP certificate, Beilemei has obtained 7 other global qualification certifications, including FSSC22000, GMP, Star-K Kosher Certification, Halal Certificate, ISO 22000, HACCP System Certificate, and ISO9001. With Beilemei’s refrigeration-free formulation, the product is ready to be consumed anywhere and anytime.

“Beilemei is a healthy product. It can enhance our immune system and relieve the allergic symptoms caused by immune dysfunction.” commented Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group. “We choose Fructooligosaccharide as sweetener, rather than sugar. This permits ingestion by individuals who follow special diets. The initial market response has been fantastic and we are expecting to sell approximately 10,000 boxes every month in the first year.”