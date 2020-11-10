2020 Elections Create Unique Opportunity for Helix Technologies

While cannabis legalization has been gaining ground nationally over the last few years, the 5 for 5 sweep of state-level ballot measures sent a clear message that the American people are overwhelmingly in favor of cannabis legalization with measures passing in both deep red and deep blue states.

Denver, CO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX ) (the “Company”), the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, is preparing to participate in the 5 states that have increased access to legal cannabis for their citizens this election. New Jersey, Montana, and Arizona all expanded their medical programs to adult use, South Dakota legalized medical and adult use marijuana, and Mississippi voted to legalize medical cannabis.

Furthermore, the ballot measures will increase the total addressable market by at least 20mm state residents with tens of millions more living adjacent to newly minted recreational markets. While state-level ballot initiatives received the most attention, local measures could also increase market size as new municipalities allow adult use sales, including 6 densely populated Chicago suburbs. The measures could increase retail sales by billions of dollars in the coming years and represent a tremendous opportunity for both plant touching and ancillary cannabis businesses.

While the ballot measures will have components taking effect from late 2020 all the way through 2022, there are significant opportunities for growth in both the government and commercial sectors. Although Arizona and New Jersey do not currently employ tracking systems, a recreational program without a viable traceability platform has never been tried, so it is likely that they will consider implementing one. South Dakota and Mississippi are also likely to explore the options for track and trace. Furthermore, with the growing demand for cannabis that comes with adult use, there will undoubtedly be expansion of license counts with Multi-State Operators leading the way.

Through its industry-leading suite of proprietary software, Helix Technologies is well positioned to take advantage of the expanding markets for both commercial and government software. As the only software provider that has massive market share in government as well as retail software markets, Helix is well positioned to benefit from these market openings. Helix’s proprietary dataset, the largest in the industry, and analytics capabilities are both of great value to operators and regulators looking to navigate the tumultuous waters of new cannabis programs. Helix’s involvement in the cannabis industry predates the origins of adult use cannabis, providing the company with the data sets that preview consumer behavior and regulatory outcomes in a way to uniquely support each new state’s market development.