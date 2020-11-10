 

Dustin Renn Joins Leading Integrated Payments Provider Paya as Head of Corporate Development/M&A

Renn will drive strategy and execution of Paya’s accretive M&A efforts

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, announced today that Dustin Renn has joined as its Head of Corporate Development/M&A. In this role, Renn will be responsible for leading Paya’s strategic acquisition efforts, which complement the company’s organic growth strategy and further build on the success of its recent acquisitions. Renn brings 20 years of leadership experience from fintech and investment firms, including Global Payments, Cardlytics, Equifax, and Goldman, Sachs, & Co.

“Dustin has a wealth of experience establishing and leading accretive M&A strategies and execution, in addition to deep knowledge of integrated payments and software,” said Jeff Hack, Paya’s Chief Executive Officer. “Dustin’s ability to target additive technologies – as well as businesses where Paya’s differentiated capabilities can accelerate the growth of acquired companies – will serve as a tremendous asset to us. With his leadership, we will continue to execute on our acquisition strategy and demonstrate the benefits and long-term value of integrated payments to our partners and customers.”

Prior to joining Paya, Renn served as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at Cardlytics, where he established the discipline and built a pipeline of strategic partnerships and acquisition targets. Previously, his roles included Principal at Greater Sum Ventures and Vice President of Corporate Development at both Equifax and Global Payments, where he led sourcing and deal execution.

Renn’s early career includes investment banking, product and strategy roles with Goldman Sachs & Co, Capital One, and Booz Allen Hamilton. He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business and a B.S. in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

“I am really excited to join Paya as we continue to enhance our platform and expand into new markets through disciplined M&A execution and integration,” Renn said. “Paya’s unique market position and modern technology platform, Paya Connect, create an incredible opportunity to enhance our scale, add product capabilities, and expand into new verticals through inorganic growth.”

Renn joins the team following Paya’s acquisition in October of The Payment Group, a leading integrated payment provider serving over 600 municipal and government clients. Paya also previously acquired Stewardship Technology and First Billing Services, which expanded its growth and product offerings in the non-profit and government spaces, respectively.

About Paya
Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

Paya is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “PAYA.” The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

 

