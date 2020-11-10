 

Caladrius Biosciences to Present at American Heart Association’s Virtual Scientific Sessions 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, announces its presentation at American Heart Association’s (“AHA”) Scientific Sessions, being held virtually November 13-17, 2020.

AHA Virtual Scientific Sessions 2020

Session Type: Abstract Poster Session
Session Title: COVID-19: Mechanism and Observations
Abstract Title: Autologous CD34+ Cells (CLBS119) for Repair of Covid-19 Induced Microvascular Lung Damage: Rationale and Study Design
Presenter: Douglas W. Losordo, M.D., FACC, FAHA, Chief Medical Officer of Caladrius Biosciences

Note: This session is OnDemand and will be available via AHA Scientific Session’s virtual platform on November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CST) until November 17, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. (CST).

Evidence from research by others indicates that severe cases of COVID-19 are accompanied by damage to the pulmonary endothelium.1,2 These data indicate SARS-CoV2 is particularly avid for the lung microvascular endothelium, destroying microvascular integrity. Destruction of microvascular integrity appears to be one of the mechanisms by which COVID-19 causes severe loss of lung function that appears to persist after acute recovery. CD34+ cells have pre-programmed tissue repair effects mediated by pro-angiogenic functions.3 Restoration of the microvasculature by pro-angiogenic therapies has been associated with regeneration of damaged organ function.4-9

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: HONEDRA (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”); CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2a clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); and CLBS119, an emergent CD34+ stem cell therapy responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potentially permanent damage the virus inflicts on the lungs of many patients. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

