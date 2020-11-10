EMCORE Now Shipping its Optiva Q/V-Band (2 MHz-60 GHz) Fiber Optic Links

Optiva Q/V-Band unamplified microwave fiber optic transmitter and receiver pairs eliminate the performance and cost penalty of block up/down conversion. At the heart of the system is EMCORE’s high-performance, ultra-low RIN (Relative Intensity Noise) source laser technology combined with high optical input power capable photodiodes. Optiva Q/V-Band links feature microprocessor-based transmitter control for laser and modulator bias, along with link gain for consistent high-performance, low-bias operation and higher SFDR (Spurious-Free Dynamic Range) of >102 dB-Hz 2 /3 at 60 GHz.

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it is now shipping its Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links for applications from 2 MHz to 60 GHz. These advanced transmitter and receiver modules, introduced at Satellite 2020, are ideal for antenna remoting, interfacility links, electronic warfare systems, broadband delay lines, signal processing systems and other high-dynamic-range applications.

"EMCORE is the only major fiber optic transmission equipment supplier producing native Q/V-Band capable fiber optic links,” said David Wojciechowski, Vice President and General Manager of Defense Optoelectronics for EMCORE. “Our products deliver a major improvement in cost and performance compared to currently available solutions with a simplified communications architecture, fewer points of failure, and increased overall uptime for these extreme high-frequency applications."

“Our Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links represent a significant breakthrough in microwave transmission technology,” added Nan Wang, Defense Optoelectronics Product Line Manager at EMCORE. “By leveraging our advanced engineering capabilities and vertically-integrated manufacturing facility, EMCORE provides cutting-edge, high-performance fiber optic transmitter and receiver products demanded by our customers.”

Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links are SNMP compliant with DWDM operation that increases transport capacity without increasing fiber count. They can be housed in the same chassis and monitored by the same NMS (Network Management System) as other Optiva cards, enabling a full redundancy system in a single chassis.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.