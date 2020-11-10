 

EMCORE Now Shipping its Optiva Q/V-Band (2 MHz-60 GHz) Fiber Optic Links

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it is now shipping its Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links for applications from 2 MHz to 60 GHz. These advanced transmitter and receiver modules, introduced at Satellite 2020, are ideal for antenna remoting, interfacility links, electronic warfare systems, broadband delay lines, signal processing systems and other high-dynamic-range applications.

Optiva Q/V-Band unamplified microwave fiber optic transmitter and receiver pairs eliminate the performance and cost penalty of block up/down conversion. At the heart of the system is EMCORE’s high-performance, ultra-low RIN (Relative Intensity Noise) source laser technology combined with high optical input power capable photodiodes. Optiva Q/V-Band links feature microprocessor-based transmitter control for laser and modulator bias, along with link gain for consistent high-performance, low-bias operation and higher SFDR (Spurious-Free Dynamic Range) of >102 dB-Hz2/3 at 60 GHz.

"EMCORE is the only major fiber optic transmission equipment supplier producing native Q/V-Band capable fiber optic links,” said David Wojciechowski, Vice President and General Manager of Defense Optoelectronics for EMCORE. “Our products deliver a major improvement in cost and performance compared to currently available solutions with a simplified communications architecture, fewer points of failure, and increased overall uptime for these extreme high-frequency applications."

“Our Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links represent a significant breakthrough in microwave transmission technology,” added Nan Wang, Defense Optoelectronics Product Line Manager at EMCORE. “By leveraging our advanced engineering capabilities and vertically-integrated manufacturing facility, EMCORE provides cutting-edge, high-performance fiber optic transmitter and receiver products demanded by our customers.”

Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links are SNMP compliant with DWDM operation that increases transport capacity without increasing fiber count. They can be housed in the same chassis and monitored by the same NMS (Network Management System) as other Optiva cards, enabling a full redundancy system in a single chassis.

About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Seite 1 von 3
EMCORE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMCORE Now Shipping its Optiva Q/V-Band (2 MHz-60 GHz) Fiber Optic Links ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it is now …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
EMCORE’s EN-300 Precision FOG Inertial Measurement Unit Achieves General Availability Milestone
19.10.20
EMCORE Corporation Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
14.10.20
EMCORE Introduces EMCORE-Advance Integrator Development & Branding Program

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
15
Emcore - Optoelektronik