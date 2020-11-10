Equillium to Present at Investor Conferences in November 2020

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/ . Replays will be available for 30 days following each webcast.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer and Krishna Polu, M.D., Equillium’s chief medical officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in November 2020.

About Itolizumab

Itolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials in patients with severe diseases, including aGVHD, lupus nephritis, uncontrolled asthma, and will soon be evaluated in a clinical trial of patients with COVID-19. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Itolizumab is marketed in India under the trade name “ALZUMAb-L” for the treatment of chronic plaque psoriasis and has received emergency use approval in India to treat cytokine release syndrome in COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including COVID-19, aGVHD, lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

