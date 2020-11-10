AgEagle Aerial Systems Selected to Participate in the Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program (IPP) in State of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics technologies, today announced its selection as an industry partner in the next phase of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (U.S. DOT) Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program (IPP), the BEYOND program.



The original IPP was launched through a Presidential Memorandum in October 2017 with nine regional participants. The IPP participants and their industry partners used innovative strategies to craft successful safety cases to operate under the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) existing regulations. On October 30, 2020, the U.S. DOT announced that the three-year IPP successfully concluded on October 25, 2020. In the release, U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios noted, “The IPP propelled the American drone industry forward, allowing for unprecedented expansions in testing and operations through innovative private-public partnerships across the country. Now, the BEYOND program will build upon this success, tackling the next big challenges facing drone integration.”