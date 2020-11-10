Surge Holdings, Inc. Announces Rebranding to SurgePays

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“Surge” or the “Company”), a fintech company meeting the needs of the underserved and underbanked, announces today that the Company plans to rename itself SurgePays, subject to FINRA’s approval, to better reflect the Company’s current business model and direction. The Company’s ticker symbol will remain the same.



“Surge Holdings was a conglomeration of multiple business lines that, while growing and exciting unto themselves, did not always provide a streamlined direction with clear messaging for a single public company to be most effective on a major exchange. Renaming the Company SurgePays and orienting it around our SurgePays fintech platform, we believe we are taking another necessary step to accomplish our big picture goals more effectively,” said SurgePays CEO and Chairman Brian Cox. “We are very excited about the future of SurgePays and believe that this name change will provide a clearer understanding of our business for investors.”