Logiq Appoints Silicon Valley MarTech Senior Executive, Steven J. Hartman, as Chief Product Officer and Makes Other Key Appointments

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, has appointed and promoted four executives to new or existing positions.



Steven J. Hartman has joined Logiq as its new chief product officer, succeeding Eddie Foong.

Foong has been appointed to the new position of vice president of product for AppLogiq, Logiq’s award-winning mobile app builder, which he has been overseeing for several years.

Daniel Urbino has been promoted to chief operating officer of Logiq, succeeding John MacNeil. Urbino previously served as chief operating officer of DataLogiq, a leading e-Commerce platform acquired by Logiq in January of this year.

MacNeil has been appointed to the new position of chief of staff of Logiq and will continue to serve as company director. He will be responsible for ensuring success in all areas of the company's operations, particularly those involving cross-functional, organization-wide activities. He will also be involved in identification, execution, and integration of M&As in collaboration with the company’s business units and finance teams.

“These new appointments and promotions better position us for continued rapid growth and global expansion,” stated Logiq CEO, Tom Furukawa. “They reflect our continued evolution from primarily an eCommerce services company to a leading global innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology platform with operations around the world.”

“Steve’s global marketing technology experience will play an important role in helping us achieve the full potential of new major industry partnerships, like our recently announced exclusive strategic alliance with KMSB and new partnership with ShopeePay,” added Furukawa. “His deep experience in enterprise software and marketing technology will also play a critical role with integration after we complete our acquisition of Fixel AI, a leading innovator in AI-powered digital marketing technology.”

Hartman commented: “I’m excited to join the leadership team at Logiq at this pivotal time in the company’s global growth and development. I look forward to further strengthening our product and marketing technologies companywide that now cover the full spectrum, from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses to AI-powered customer acquisitions for major enterprises and brands.”