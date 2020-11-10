 

Fluidigm to Present at Upcoming Health Care Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that the company’s management will participate in investor meetings and present updates regarding Fluidigm’s business strategy and financial performance at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, will give a formal presentation on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the company’s presentation and subsequent replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information
We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contact:

Fluidigm Corporation

Agnes Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
650 416 7423
agnes.lee@fluidigm.com


