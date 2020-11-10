 

Lifequest’s Subsidiary Biopipe Commissions First Plant in California and Receives Second Order for Its Sludge Free Sewage Treatment Plant

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary, Biopipe Global Corp., which developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge, odor and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, has successfully commissioned its first plant in southern California and received another order for a 10m3/day (3,000GPD), which will be installed at a winery in Napa Valley, CA.   

Max Khan, President & CEO of Lifequest, said, “We successfully completed the start-up of our first plant in California. This is a major milestone for the introduction of Biopipe system in North America. Almost every potential customer asks if we have a plant here in the United States. The second order is significant because it will be in a Napa Valley winery, where a competitor’s system has failed to meet the discharge standards. North America has a large addressable market and we can sell our system at very attractive margins. We have received several inquiries in the past few weeks and we are working to convert them into sales in the near future. During the quarter, we have also made strong progress in our key markets. We successfully commissioned the first plant in South Africa (https://www.sacschool.com/2020/10/23/st-andrews-college-takes-its-firs ...). We expect to firm up additional orders in Bangladesh, Ethiopia and India. We are also making headway with our Abrimix industrial wastewater treatment solution as well.”

Pieter Jansen, President, Biopipe Africa, said, “We are delighted to have the reference plant now in South Africa and St. Andrews College is quite impressed by the Biopipe system. This installation is expected to accelerate our sales and marketing and we are already working on several opportunities in South Africa and Mozambique. We have also entered into a channel partnership with an engineering advisory firm to expand into western Africa. We are excited about Biopipe and all the emerging opportunities.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water.  The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.  Our Abrimix ETP solution is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) systems.

Contact: info@biopipe.co

Biopipe Africa
Name: Jeroen Rietveld
Email: jeroen@biopipe.co

