 

2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:45  |  101   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just prior to the recent nationwide elections in the U.S. the global and U.S. cannabis markets have been growing over the past few years and given the results of the election, are projected to even intensify in the years to come. Before the election industry insider Marijuana Business Daily (MBD) opined that the adult-use marijuana legalization referendums in New Jersey and Arizona headline an election that has the potential to create new state cannabis markets that together could generate more than $2.5 billion in annual sales within a few years. It said that: "Tuesday's upcoming election represents a major potential catalyst to the U.S. cannabis industry," Wall Street investment bank Cowen noted in a research update distributed Oct. 29… The most near-term tailwind will come from adult-use ballot initiatives in AZ (Arizona) and NJ (New Jersey), the latter of which has the potential to result in a domino effect of legislatively driven adult-use legalization across the Northeast."   Active companies in the Cannabis market this week include Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: NUGS), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED), MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD).

The article projected what the outcomes could be in certain states. It predicted that in ARIZONA, Projected first-year sales could reach $375 million-$400 million and projected 2024 sales could reach $700 million-$760 million. In MISSISSIPPI they projected first-year sales: $240 million-$265 million and 2024 sales of $750 million-$800 million. In MONTANA, the projected first-year sales were $217.2 million and 2024 sales could reach $234 million (source: University of Montana). In NEW JERSEY they projected first-year sales of $375 million-$400 million and projected 2024 sales of $850 million-$950 million and in SOUTH DAKOTA they projected first-year sales of $1.5 million-$2 million and projected 2024 sales: $10 million-$12 million*. (*Projections are for a medical marijuana market only.)

Seite 1 von 6
Canopy Growth Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Marihuana-Boom: Welche Aktien langfristig wirklich profitieren

Diskussion: 3 Robinhood-Aktien, die bei einem Sieg von Joe Biden extrem steigen könnten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Just prior to the recent nationwide elections in the U.S. the global and U.S. cannabis markets have been growing over the past few years and given the results of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
FairCom kicks off new era of database technology
Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)
TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12: 00AM Nov.11
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020
Elkem achieves Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis
Cosmetic Lasers Market to Ride High on Advances Made in Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures, Valuation to Expand at CAGR of 13.7% during 2018 - 2026: TMR
Insilico announces a multi-target AI-powered drug discovery collaboration with Janssen
Titel
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:44 Uhr
CANNABIS AKTIEN: Stolz auf unsere Dichten Denker!
14:00 Uhr
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Reports $6.4M in Sales for Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Up Nearly 100% Q/Q
06:01 Uhr
Cannabis Aktien: Die Bullen kommen in Form – Canopy, Aurora und Aphria!
09.11.20
Marktüberblick: First Solar, Canopy, Alibaba, Infineon, Telekom, Daimler, Shop Apotheke, Zalando, Delivery Hero
06.11.20
Dow Jones, DAX, Canopy Growth, Bitcoin, Delivery Hero, Allianz - Marktüberblick
04.11.20
US-Wahl, Nasdaq, Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Uber, Lyft, AMD, First Solar, Canopy Growth - US-Markt
03.11.20
Dow Jones, Martin Marietta Materials, Alibaba, PayPal, Palantir, Canpoy Growth, Aphria, Nio, Li Auto, Royal Caribbean, Wayfair, Clorox - US-Markt
31.10.20
Aurora Cannabis: Geht das Trauerspiel in die Fortsetzung?
30.10.20
Canopy Growth : Das hätte nicht passieren dürfen
29.10.20
Cronos Group: Aktie verpasst Befreiungsschlag und gerät wieder in Bedrängnis

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
29
3 Robinhood-Aktien, die bei einem Sieg von Joe Biden extrem steigen könnten
06.11.20
91
Marihuana-Boom: Welche Aktien langfristig wirklich profitieren
02.10.20
1.171
Canopy Growth Corporation Announces $12.5 Million Bought Deal
10.07.20
214
NUGS - Partner mit Potential der Cannabisindustrie in Kalifornien
15.11.19
5
Legaler Cannabismarkt: Cannabis-Überangebot in Kanada: Aktiencrash nach Preisverfall?