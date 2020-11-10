Capitalmind International, Investec Bank plc, Regions Securities and its M&A Arm BlackArch Partners, Announce Partnership for Global Financial Advisory

The Partnership expands access to cross-border M&A transactions for all parties and provides additional avenues for middle market clients to grow and develop their businesses. Through the formation of the Partnership, each organization significantly strengthens its capabilities in providing solutions across the global business landscape, with teams based in the world’s largest economic zones.

Leading middle market firms Capitalmind International BV (“Capitalmind”), Investec Bank plc (“Investec”), and Regions Securities LLC (“Regions” and together with its advisory arm, BlackArch Partners, “BlackArch”) (“the Partners”) announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership (“the Partnership”) in relation to their respective corporate finance and M&A advisory operations.

The Partnership covers the following sectors globally: Aviation; Building Products; Business Services; Consumer & Retail; Food & Agriculture; Defense & Government Services; Energy & Natural Resources; Financial Services; Healthcare; Industrials; Infrastructure; Real Estate; Transportation, Logistics & Distribution; Technology, Media and Telecommunications. Furthermore, the Partnership will be strongly positioned to leverage the collective expertise of partner firms to assist clients across the many related multi-disciplinary sectors and subsectors.

With relationships across such a diverse range of sectors and geographies, the Partnership will provide selling companies access to the widest range of buyers and, for clients looking to expand by acquisition internationally, the Partners will access a broad range of investment opportunities for their clients, across the globe.

On a combined basis the Partnership has around 300 investment banking professionals and clients will benefit from knowledge, deal intelligence and execution capabilities across a global network of offices in Western Europe (United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Benelux and Scandinavia), the United States of America, Africa, and Asia Pacific (Australia, Hong Kong and India).

“We are very pleased to be able to expand our offering to our clients through the partnership with Investec and Regions/BlackArch. Our partners are market leaders across their respective regions and offer world class services to their clients. Middle market companies and transactions occur on a global scale today. Our European clients expect their advisor to be familiar with a multinational environment and to have access to buyers and targets and equity & debt financing across the world’s largest economic zones," said Ervin Schellenberg, Michel Degryck and Jan Willem Jonkman, Managing Partners of Capitalmind.