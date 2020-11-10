 

Capgemini Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Cloud Specialization

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Capgemini, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner, has achieved the Guidewire Cloud specialization. Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering, has been awarded this specialization by demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its delivery of Guidewire Cloud deployments.

The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities and expertise globally or regionally. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

“We are excited to recognize Capgemini for their achievement of the Guidewire Cloud specialization, earned by their commitment to providing high levels of quality service through their proven cloud solutions expertise,” said Priscilla Hung, president and chief operating officer, Guidewire Software. “Our scalable cloud service, Guidewire Cloud, is the optimal way for insurers to experience the full power of Guidewire InsurancePlatform, and we look forward to continuing to work with them in supporting our mutual insurance customers on their cloud journeys.”

“Now, more than ever, the insurance industry is turning to the cloud to transform to provide revolutionary customer experience and operational efficiencies. Achieving the Guidewire Cloud specialization further validates our capabilities in delivering Cloud centric transformations that will provide multiple benefits throughout a client’s value chain,” said Shane Cassidy, Managing Director of Insurance for Capgemini’s Financial Services.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 10,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

