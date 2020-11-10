 

Vivint Teams Up with Snoop Dogg in New Ad Campaign Showcasing a Hassle-Free Smart Home Experience

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, teamed up with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg to debut “Hassles Not Included,” a new advertising campaign showcasing the benefits of a professionally installed smart home security system.

Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the new light-hearted campaign, Snoop Dogg points out the hassles of installing DIY smart home products when you can rely on Vivint to do it for you. The ads reflect an increasing demand for the “do-it-for-me” approach when it comes to making your home smart and secure.

“The timing is perfect because my long-time hair stylist’s home was just broken into so the first thing we did was to set her up with a Vivint smart home security system,” said Snoop Dogg. “The last thing you need in your life is another hassle. Vivint makes it easy to turn your home into a smart home.”

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca (aka Doggface) joins Snoop for the first ad where the two “Guard Doggs” are relaxing on the porch while a Vivint professional installs a video doorbell camera. Apodaca skyrocketed to fame with a viral video of his longboarding down a highway to Fleetwood Mac’s hit “Dreams” while sipping a bottle of cranberry juice.

“People are spending more time at home than ever before and are focused on protecting what matters most,” said Doug Barnett, SVP of Marketing at Vivint. “Many homeowners have never installed a smart thermostat or a wired doorbell camera and prefer to leave electrical wiring to the experts. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Snoop Dogg to show just how easy it is to let Vivint do it for you.”

The fully integrated campaign was created in partnership with Known, Vivint's new agency of record. The campaign, Vivint’s largest ever, will span national TV, digital, social and more.

The first commercial is available on the Vivint YouTube channel: https://www.vivint.com/snoop.

About Vivint

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

