 

Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 24, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a globally focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Jushi Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8263 (International)
Webcast: http://ir.jushico.com/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until December 24, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13712654.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
Investors@jushico.com
(561) 453-1308

Media Contact
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
Ellen@Mattio.com 
(570) 209-2947


