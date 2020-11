Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 24, 2020

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTC MKTS : JUSHF) , a globally focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Event: Jushi Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8263 (International) Webcast: http://ir.jushico.com/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until December 24, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13712654.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

Investors@jushico.com

(561) 453-1308

Media Contact

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

Ellen@Mattio.com

(570) 209-2947