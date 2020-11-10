Tecogen Licenses Origin Engines to Use Ultera Emissions Reduction Technology

WALTHAM, MA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the execution of a License Agreement with Origin Engines Inc. relating to the use of Tecogen’s Ultera emissions reduction technology with engines they supply to a range of customers. The agreement gives Origin Engines exclusive rights to incorporate Ultera on certain engines they sell to specified customers or into certain markets, including oil and gas, power generation, lift trucks, forestry, and distributed energy systems. Tecogen retains all other rights to the Ultera emissions reduction technology and the right to collaborate with and license the technology to others.



“We have been using Origin Engines since we introduced our improved InVerde e+ cogeneration system in 2017,” stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Since then, Origin has further established itself as a leader in developing industrial engine systems that meet specific customer requirements. Origin’s reputation and customer base makes them an ideal partner to commercialize Ultera in these markets. By incorporating the Ultera emissions reduction system, Origin can now offer customers engines with significantly reduced emissions.”

The Ultera emissions reduction system has been patented extensively by Tecogen both domestically and internationally and successfully commercialized on Tecogen’s natural gas engine products for a decade. The effectiveness of the Ultera technology in lowering engine criteria emissions (those constituents creating SMOG) to near-zero values has been demonstrated in a variety of engines and fuels (natural gas, gasoline, biomethane and propane) in sizes from 60 to 800 horsepower. In addition to Tecogen’s own cooling and cogeneration products, Ultera kits have been sold commercially to customers in Southern California for retrofit in power generation, aeration, and water pumping, applied to engines manufactured by Caterpillar, Ford, and Hino, all of which have been successfully permitted to the current requirements for the highly regulated region.