HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 4.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Momea Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Liitola, Olli
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20201110145151_3
Transaction date: 2020-11-09
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17 Unit price: 20.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 38 Unit price: 20.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 30 Unit price: 20.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 85 Volume weighted average price: 20.1 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-11-09
Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 96 Unit price: 20.05 EUR
(2): Volume: 106 Unit price: 20.05 EUR
(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 21.6 EUR
(4): Volume: 115 Unit price: 21.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 617 Volume weighted average price: 21.09254 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-11-09
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 71 Unit price: 20.05 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 71 Volume weighted average price: 20.05 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-11-09
Venue: JSSI
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 21.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 67 Unit price: 21.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 74 Unit price: 21.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 68 Unit price: 21.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 69 Unit price: 21.8 EUR
(6): Volume: 73 Unit price: 21.8 EUR
(7): Volume: 75 Unit price: 21.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 499 Volume weighted average price: 21.8 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-11-09
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 20.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions
