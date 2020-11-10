Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Momea Invest Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Liitola, Olli

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20201110145151_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 17 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(2): Volume: 38 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 30 Unit price: 20.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 85 Volume weighted average price: 20.1 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 96 Unit price: 20.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 106 Unit price: 20.05 EUR

(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 115 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 617 Volume weighted average price: 21.09254 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 71 Unit price: 20.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 71 Volume weighted average price: 20.05 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: JSSI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 67 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 74 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 68 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 69 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(6): Volume: 73 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 75 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 499 Volume weighted average price: 21.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-09

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 20.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions