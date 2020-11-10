Progress Accelerates Test Automation and Delivers Unparalleled Productivity Optimizations with New Release of Test Studio

﻿BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R3 2020 release of Progress Telerik Test Studio , its enterprise UI test automation platform for web, WPF desktop and responsive web applications. With today’s release, Test Studio provides improved user experience (UX) through a complete redesign of Test Studio Recorder and new additional translators for the most popular and widely used Progress Telerik UI for Blazor components.

“One of the most critical challenges facing enterprises is figuring out how to deliver software faster. Modern agile and DevOps processes are pushing traditional testing methods to their breaking point,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. “With one of the easiest record and playback interfaces on the market, updated UX and fully redesigned Test Recorder UI, the third Test Studio platform release of 2020 brings productivity optimizations that will allow both small and large teams to achieve seamless, high-quality agile CI/CD releases.”

Redesigned Recorder for a Better User Experience

Creating test environments and writing test scripts can be impossible to pull off within tight project deadlines. The solution to this problem is Test Studio’s coding capabilities, which support combining codeless tests with coded steps and integrating with third-party libraries for special needs and hard to automate scenarios.

The redesigned Test Studio Recorder is one of the easiest and most intuitive recording interfaces on the market. It supports the QA and Test Engineer journey by allowing full transition from manual testing workflows to automated testing in the browser with cross-browser support and an unmatched, easy to use and feature-rich record and playback experience. Through the updated UX and fully redesigned UI, the Recorder offers a sleek design and optimized performance, making it an integral part of the test automation workflow, allowing for easy utilization of all its productivity-boosting features, without taking up unnecessary screen space.