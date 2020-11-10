 

Progress Accelerates Test Automation and Delivers Unparalleled Productivity Optimizations with New Release of Test Studio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 15:00  |  59   |   |   

Leading .NET test automation platform features redesigned Test Recorder UI, improved user experience and extended support for Microsoft Blazor applications

﻿BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R3 2020 release of Progress Telerik Test Studio, its enterprise UI test automation platform for web, WPF desktop and responsive web applications. With today’s release, Test Studio provides improved user experience (UX) through a complete redesign of Test Studio Recorder and new additional translators for the most popular and widely used Progress Telerik UI for Blazor components.

“One of the most critical challenges facing enterprises is figuring out how to deliver software faster. Modern agile and DevOps processes are pushing traditional testing methods to their breaking point,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. “With one of the easiest record and playback interfaces on the market, updated UX and fully redesigned Test Recorder UI, the third Test Studio platform release of 2020 brings productivity optimizations that will allow both small and large teams to achieve seamless, high-quality agile CI/CD releases.”

Redesigned Recorder for a Better User Experience
Creating test environments and writing test scripts can be impossible to pull off within tight project deadlines. The solution to this problem is Test Studio’s coding capabilities, which support combining codeless tests with coded steps and integrating with third-party libraries for special needs and hard to automate scenarios.

The redesigned Test Studio Recorder is one of the easiest and most intuitive recording interfaces on the market. It supports the QA and Test Engineer journey by allowing full transition from manual testing workflows to automated testing in the browser with cross-browser support and an unmatched, easy to use and feature-rich record and playback experience. Through the updated UX and fully redesigned UI, the Recorder offers a sleek design and optimized performance, making it an integral part of the test automation workflow, allowing for easy utilization of all its productivity-boosting features, without taking up unnecessary screen space.

Seite 1 von 2
Progress Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progress Accelerates Test Automation and Delivers Unparalleled Productivity Optimizations with New Release of Test Studio Leading .NET test automation platform features redesigned Test Recorder UI, improved user experience and extended support for Microsoft Blazor applications ﻿BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Progress and Microsoft to Discuss .NET 5
28.10.20
Progress Optimizes Chef Portfolio Delivery to Accelerate Global DevSecOps
27.10.20
Pennsylvania School District Shifts to Remote Learning with Progress WhatsUp Gold
20.10.20
Progress Releases New DataDirect Connectors for the Martech Stack
14.10.20
Constellation Financial Software Upgrades to Progress OpenEdge 12.1 and Modernizes Lease & Loan Portfolio Management Software
13.10.20
Over 1600 People to Attend Progress’ Premier Developer Conference, DevReach