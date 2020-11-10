 

Sage Announces New TaxCycle Integration with Sage Accounting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

Canadian accountants and bookkeepers can now run a completely paperless practice, from automated data entry to tax filing

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced a new integration between Sage Business Cloud Accounting and Calgary-based TaxCycle, an innovative, income tax preparation solution for accounting professionals. The integration simplifies data entry and tax filing for Sage and TaxCycle customers by improving efficiency through automation and streamlining transfer time between the two platforms. It also provides Sage Accounting users with one of the only one-step imports of tax data in the industry.

Sage’s integration with TaxCycle reinforces the company’s dedication to the accounting and bookkeeping community. With a focus on innovation and continuously improving the user experience, the new capabilities in Sage Accounting will free up time and improve accuracy, enabling accountant and bookkeeper partners to deliver more value to their clients.

“We are excited to announce Sage Accounting’s integration with TaxCycle, and proud to boast one of the simplest one-step imports of tax data in the industry,” said Steve Ryuijin, VP, Small Segment, Sage. “Accountants and bookkeepers are increasingly taking on a more involved, advisory role with their clients. They need a complete end-to-end solution that can help them perform accounting tasks better and faster, with more confidence. Integrating Sage Accounting and TaxCycle is a gamechanger. Accountants and bookkeepers wanted this integration and we delivered, making it a great example of our “always-listening” approach to customer success and innovation.”

Sage Accounting users can automatically populate data with TaxCycle in a single click for either corporation or partnership businesses. With TaxCycle now integrated into the Sage ecosystem alongside Sage AutoEntry, Sage Accounting customers can run a completely paperless practice from automated data entry to tax filing, with ease.

“Sage is a great match for TaxCycle – a global technology company known for its innovation, user-friendly software, and unmatched customer support,” said Cameron Peters, CEO and Founder, TaxCycle. “The integration with Sage extends TaxCycle’s powerful, professional desktop tools into the cloud. Gone are the days of manually exporting GIFI information from Sage Accounting and importing it into your tax software. Users can quickly and seamlessly pull from Sage Accounting directly into TaxCycle, helping them save time and reduce manual errors.”

The companies will be hosting a joint webinar, “Your new paperless workflow with Sage and TaxCycle,”, on Nov. 25 (in English) and Nov. 26 (in French). Attendees will learn how to get invoices, receipts and expenses straight from their client’s hands into Sage Accounting, then transfer that data automatically into TaxCycle, resulting in significant time savings and an electronic tax filing report that can be sent directly to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

For more information or to arrange a media interview with Sage or TaxCycle, please reach out to:

Media Contact
Monique Daniel
Sage
monique.daniel@sage.com
(905) 781-0758

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

About TaxCycle

A registered trademark of Trilogy Software Inc., TaxCycle is a tax software suite that makes it quick, simple, and intuitive for Canadian accountants, bookkeepers and tax professionals to gather, organize, prepare, and archive returns. TaxCycle’s detailed tax calculation optimizations provide users with the ability to tailor calculation options for optimal results for varying tax scenarios. Learn more about the next generation of professional tax software at www.taxcycle.com.


Sage Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sage Announces New TaxCycle Integration with Sage Accounting Canadian accountants and bookkeepers can now run a completely paperless practice, from automated data entry to tax filingTORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Zweite Corona-Welle sorgt für Flucht aus Risiken
20.10.20
Sage equips customers to create intelligent organizations by embracing digital transformation at Sage Intacct Advantage 2020