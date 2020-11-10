FluroTech Announces Joint Venture Product Solution and Partners

Hudson Robotics, founded in 1983, is a market leader with a long-standing history in laboratory automation. Located in Springfield, New Jersey, Hudson Robotics is a leader in microplate automation, laboratory robotics, liquid handling and customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions for life-science research. The company provides tools that can be used in areas such as drug discovery, clinical research and pharmaceutical development, including high throughput screening, proteomics and genomics.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. ( TSXV: TEST ) ( OTCQB: FLURF ), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce, its previously announced joint venture FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”) will launch its first product and solution offering through a strategic agreement between FluroTest, Hudson Robotics Inc, and BMG LABTECH.

“Hudson is pleased to have been chosen to automate the FluroTest Platform and will provide a state-of-the-art robotic system to minimize technician time associated with running the tests, while maximizing throughput and reliable results,” said Bruce Jamieson, Vice President Marketing & Sales, Hudson Robotics.

BMG LABTECH is a world leader in the field of fluorescence detection, celebrating its 30th anniversary of serving the needs of laboratory environments. Based in Offenburg, Germany, BMG LABTECH created the first fluorescence plate reader in 1993, and the first fluorescence polarization reader in 1997. In the last few years, BMG LABTECH produced the first reader with an absorbance spectrometer, the first reader with a tunable dichroic mirror, and the first reader with a broad bandpass monochromator.

“BMG LABTECH is proud to be chosen to serve a key role in the FluroTest Platform as the microplate reader provider serving a critical role both in our device and its software to realize, in conjunction with Hudson Robotics, the high throughput goals and capabilities in the FluroTest platform. We are excited to extend our leadership in laboratory environments to leadership at the point of care,” said Eric Matthews, Vice President, BMG LABTECH.

FluroTest believes its Platform can benefit organizations serving large, concentrated populations and bearing significant pandemic risk, forcing them to incur consequential business disruptions and closures. Examples include, but are not limited to: colleges and universities, hospitals & large healthcare complexes, athletic stadiums & large performance venues, corporate campus environments, large office buildings & complexes, shopping malls and centers, retail working warehouses, factories, food processing plants, airlines, as well as any public transportation hub such as subway entrances and airport terminals.