 

FluroTech Announces Joint Venture Product Solution and Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:45  |  73   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce, its previously announced joint venture FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”) will launch its first product and solution offering through a strategic agreement between FluroTest, Hudson Robotics Inc, and BMG LABTECH.

Hudson Robotics, founded in 1983, is a market leader with a long-standing history in laboratory automation. Located in Springfield, New Jersey, Hudson Robotics is a leader in microplate automation, laboratory robotics, liquid handling and customized software-driven laboratory automation solutions for life-science research. The company provides tools that can be used in areas such as drug discovery, clinical research and pharmaceutical development, including high throughput screening, proteomics and genomics.

“Hudson is pleased to have been chosen to automate the FluroTest Platform and will provide a state-of-the-art robotic system to minimize technician time associated with running the tests, while maximizing throughput and reliable results,” said Bruce Jamieson, Vice President Marketing & Sales, Hudson Robotics.

BMG LABTECH is a world leader in the field of fluorescence detection, celebrating its 30th anniversary of serving the needs of laboratory environments. Based in Offenburg, Germany, BMG LABTECH created the first fluorescence plate reader in 1993, and the first fluorescence polarization reader in 1997. In the last few years, BMG LABTECH produced the first reader with an absorbance spectrometer, the first reader with a tunable dichroic mirror, and the first reader with a broad bandpass monochromator.  

“BMG LABTECH is proud to be chosen to serve a key role in the FluroTest Platform as the microplate reader provider serving a critical role both in our device and its software to realize, in conjunction with Hudson Robotics, the high throughput goals and capabilities in the FluroTest platform. We are excited to extend our leadership in laboratory environments to leadership at the point of care,” said Eric Matthews, Vice President, BMG LABTECH.

FluroTest believes its Platform can benefit organizations serving large, concentrated populations and bearing significant pandemic risk, forcing them to incur consequential business disruptions and closures. Examples include, but are not limited to: colleges and universities, hospitals & large healthcare complexes, athletic stadiums & large performance venues, corporate campus environments, large office buildings & complexes, shopping malls and centers, retail working warehouses, factories, food processing plants, airlines, as well as any public transportation hub such as subway entrances and airport terminals.

Seite 1 von 5
FluroTech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FluroTech Announces Joint Venture Product Solution and Partners CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce, its previously announced joint venture FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”) will launch its first …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
FluroTech Formalizes Ownership Structure in FluroTest Joint Venture and Launches a Financing
22.10.20
FluroTech Announces Filing of Patent Applications With Respect to Its Proprietary Diagnostic Test Method and Pandemic Defense Platform