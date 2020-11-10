 

Data Showing SARS-CoV-2 Reactive T Cells are Associated with Protection from COVID-19 – and Can Be Both Detected and Measured Using Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT Technology – is Published by Public Health England and Oxford Immunotec

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced the release of data from a prospective cohort study in keyworkers in the UK – a collaboration between the Company and Public Health England (PHE). The data demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 reactive T cells may be sufficient to give protection from COVID-19 and that serology alone may underestimate those at lower risk of clinical SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The paper published on MedRxiv ‘SARS-CoV-2 responsive T cell numbers are associated with protection from COVID-19: A prospective cohort study in keyworkers’, presents data generated as part of the EDSAB-HOME study which investigated both antibody (serology) and T cell responses in a cohort of police, fire and healthcare workers.

In the study, T cell tests were conducted at enrolment in almost 3,000 participants using the Company’s standardised research use only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 assay. These individuals were then followed up for subsequent development of symptomatic, PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. None of the participants with a high T cell response developed symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in the follow-up period, whereas amongst those with low T cell responses there were 20 confirmed infections. Further follow-up is planned allowing for updated analyses as case numbers rise which may help yield additional insights into disease risk.

These, and additional results from the data, suggest that:

  • Serology alone may underestimate the working age population at lower risk of clinical SARS-CoV-2 infection
  • Individual level risk stratification may be possible using T cell assays
  • Numbers of individuals with high levels of SARS-CoV-2 responsive T cells declines with increasing age, specifically in the absence of antibodies (serology), and this may explain higher illness incidence and severity in this group
  • The T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test detected PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections that were not positive in antibody (serology) testing.

Dr. David Wyllie, Consultant Microbiologist at Public Health England and the lead author of the study, said, “We conducted a prospective cohort study in almost three thousand volunteers working in hospitals, and in the fire and police services in England. Four months into the study, 20 participants with lower T cell responses had developed COVID-19, compared with none among individuals with higher T cell responses. This suggests individuals with higher numbers of T-cells recognising SARS-CoV-2 may have some level of protection from COVID-19, although more research is required to confirm this.”

