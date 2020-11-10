Microchip Extends Leadership in Data Center Connectivity with Industry’s Lowest Latency PCI Express 5.0 and CXL 2.0 Retimers

XpressConnect retimers cost-effectively triple high-speed signal reach

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the high-performance computing demands of data center workloads increase, new ultra-low-latency signal transmission technology is required to advance the performance in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Advanced Driver Assisted Systems (ADAS) and other computational workload applications. To address this need, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) announced today the XpressConnect family of low-latency PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 and Compute Express Link (CXLTM) 1.1/2.0 retimers.

XpressConnect retimers triple the reach of PCIe Gen 5 electrical signals, which enables data center equipment providers to harness the next generational advancement in compute IO performance while providing the required flexibility and connectivity for advanced hardware architectures. XpressConnect retimers deliver ultra-low-latency signal transmission that enables the most demanding computational workloads in AI, ML, communication systems and high-performance computing applications.