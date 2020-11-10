 

Trupanion Announces Participation at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder and CEO, is scheduled to present virtually at 4:00 pm ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge,
Head of Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com
206.607.1929


