Trupanion Announces Participation at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder and CEO, is scheduled to present virtually at 4:00 pm ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.