BOTS INC. ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH CYBER SECURITY GROUP, LTD.

This real-time solution provides complete protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats.

San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industries announced they are partnering with Cyber Security Group to introduce a new Web Application Firewall (WAF) ( https://bots.cybsecgroup.com/ )

WAF from Bots/CSG is a comprehensive, layered protection stack that proactively prevents bot-based volumetric attacks, as well as threats that target the application layer, such as SQL, XSS, CSRF, session hijacking, data exfiltration and zero-day vulnerabilities.

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of Bots Inc. stated: "Even though DDoS attacks are still the most known threat, application-level threats have become just as destructive, as they are the hardest to detect and almost impossible to prevent before they damage your mission-critical applications."

Web Application Firewall (WAF) from BOTS/CSG provides web protection against attack types such as SQL Injection, Intersite Scripting (XSS), Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF), zero-day threats, Remote file inclusion (RFI).

Resistance to Cyber threats is becoming an urgent working area not only for government agencies or large corporations, but also for medium and small businesses. According to a survey of 1,200 security professionals conducted by Cyberthreat Defense Report in 2019, 78% of organizations were victims of at least one successful cyberattack in 2018, while 65.2% expect a second strike in 2019.

The situation is worsened by the fact that more than four out of five organizations (84.2%) lack the qualified personnel in the field of IT security, existing security teams are struggling to cope with security data.

Vepkhviia Chkadua, President of Cyber Security Group LLC: "We are thrilled to partner with Bots Inc. Our company is a holder of the international ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate and work in accordance with the ISO/IEC Directives. This will allow our combined company to provide one of the industry's best automatic security systems that will resist the most sophisticated attacks, without a customer-led workforce."

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) – is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).