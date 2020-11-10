 

BOTS INC. ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH CYBER SECURITY GROUP, LTD.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 14:56  |  63   |   |   

San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industries announced they are partnering with Cyber Security Group to introduce a new Web Application Firewall (WAF) (https://bots.cybsecgroup.com/)

This real-time solution provides complete protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats.

WAF from Bots/CSG is a comprehensive, layered protection stack that proactively prevents bot-based volumetric attacks, as well as threats that target the application layer, such as SQL, XSS, CSRF, session hijacking, data exfiltration and zero-day vulnerabilities.

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of Bots Inc. stated: "Even though DDoS attacks are still the most known threat, application-level threats have become just as destructive, as they are the hardest to detect and almost impossible to prevent before they damage your mission-critical applications."

Web Application Firewall (WAF) from BOTS/CSG provides web protection against attack types such as SQL Injection, Intersite Scripting (XSS), Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF), zero-day threats, Remote file inclusion (RFI).

Resistance to Cyber threats is becoming an urgent working area not only for government agencies or large corporations, but also for medium and small businesses. According to a survey of 1,200 security professionals conducted by Cyberthreat Defense Report in 2019, 78% of organizations were victims of at least one successful cyberattack in 2018, while 65.2% expect a second strike in 2019.

The situation is worsened by the fact that more than four out of five organizations (84.2%) lack the qualified personnel in the field of IT security, existing security teams are struggling to cope with security data.

Vepkhviia Chkadua, President of Cyber Security Group LLC: "We are thrilled to partner with Bots Inc. Our company is a holder of the international ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate and work in accordance with the ISO/IEC Directives. This will allow our combined company to provide one of the industry's best automatic security systems that will resist the most sophisticated attacks, without a customer-led workforce."

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) – is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Seite 1 von 2
mCig Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOTS INC. ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH CYBER SECURITY GROUP, LTD. San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industries …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL REVENUE PROJECTIONS FOR 2021
29.10.20
BOTS INC. Owns the Only USPTO Granted Patent for Bitcoin Kiosk/ATM
16.10.20
BOTS INC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CYBER-SECURITY AND CRIME EXPERT ADVISOR, JEFF STANLEY