 

Zift Solutions Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management

Analyst Firm Recognizes Zift as a PRM Leader in 2020 

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and OXFORD, England, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Channel Management provider Zift Solutions was named as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report by Forrester Research, Inc.

Vendors were evaluated for the Forrester Wave based on 22 criteria grouped into three categories:  current offering, strategy, and market presence.  In the evaluation, Zift received the highest possible scores in ten criteria including: Partner education and training; Lead and opportunity management; Deal registration, pricing and management; Marketing through/with partners and MDFs; Partner portal and content management; Integrations with back-end systems; Incentives management and workflow; Business planning and QBR automation; and Supporting products, services, and ecosystem.

According to Forrester's evaluation authored by Jay McBain, "Zift is a Leader in 'The Forrester Wave Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020,' and the introduction of ZiftOne will set it apart in pure PRM use cases. Zift is a good fit for technology and manufacturing companies looking for robust end-to-end channel management capabilities from a reimagined easy-to-use platform purpose-built for self-service."

"We believe Zift's recognition as a PRM Leader in the 2020 WAVE, including receiving the highest possible scores in in ten criteria, is a recognition of Zift's commitment to innovation and the power of our innovative enterprise channel management platform.  ZiftONE has the unique ability to bring together Sales and Marketing to collaboratively manage the entire sales pipeline from top to bottom, and to put the power in the hands of Channel Account Managers to drive channel success," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions.  "Zift has reinvented how the channel operates using insights from the market and our customers, and we are pleased with Forrester's recognition of our industry leadership."

"It has always been our mission to include everything a channel program needs to deliver value in one platform," said Laz Gonzalez, Zift's Chief Strategy Officer. "We believe earning a Leader   ranking in the Forrester WAVE report for PRM following on the heels of receiving a Leader ranking in the Forrester report The Forrester Wave: Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA), Q2 2020 shows Zift is the only vendor to bring both the breadth and the depth of functionality required by serious channel chiefs, who are looking to reinvent their programs to meet the needs of partners and the demanding buyers they serve."

