CoinShares Set to Host Virtual Event Analyzing the Crypto Credit Market

With over $20B of collateral generating $100M in quarterly interest¹, CoinShares highlights this growing during its Crypto Credit Summit 

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares, a leading digital asset manager with over $1 billion in AUM, today announced its Crypto Credit Summit, an event where startups, corporates and investors from crypto finance, FinTech, and traditional finance will come together to explore the evolution of credit within the crypto space. Hosted by CoinShares Ventures and with support from CoinShares Capital Markets, the event is set to take place virtually over the course of three days from November 17 to 19. Full details about the event are outlined below:

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020Thursday, November 19, 2020

Event: Crypto Credit Summit

Time: 4:30 P.M. EST7:30 P.M. daily

Link To Register: https://www.coinshares.com/insights/crypto-credit-summit

Globally, credit markets are growing at an explosive rate across all segments – from consumer, to corporate, to trade leverage and derivatives. Likewise, credit is one of the fastest growing sectors within the maturing digital asset ecosystem. Across private lenders, public lending marketplaces, and decentralized finance, or DeFi, loan volume is growing at double digit percentages quarter over quarter and driving demand for BTC and USD equivalents. In Q3, crypto lending saw its best quarter to date across the board. Participation in the lending ecosystem includes consumers leveraging their crypto as collateral for cash borrowing, including emerging mortgage providers, crypto-native challenger banks offering high interest savings accounts, and institutional trading desks looking for increased trade leverage.

Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares, said, "We are excited to assemble this group of experts to bring more attention to the crypto credit space– beginning with the world of trading, margin and rates, types of collateral and new blockchain-based primitives, and closing with how these innovations enable new types of credit products and promote the expansion of digital assets. It is imperative for the industry to come together and highlight the development of the crypto credit market as it is becoming a larger part of the digital asset ecosystem."

Speakers and panelists participating in CoinShares Crypto Credit Summit include Daniel Masters, Chairman of CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, CEO of Atomyze, Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, Ambre Soubarian, CEO of Kaiko, Zac Prince, CEO of BlockFi, Mona el Isa, CEO of Avantgarde Finance, and many others who can be found here.

The daily themes during the Crypto Credit Summit include:

  • Day 1: Capital Markets & Trade Leverage
  • Day 2: DeFi and New Credit Primitives
  • Day 3: Beyond Crypto - The Evolution of Credit Markets

1: Data sourced from CredMark Q3 Credit Report

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing over $1 billion assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com/

Media Contact
Jay Morakis
+1 646 859 5951
press@coinshares.com

SOURCE CoinShares Group

 



