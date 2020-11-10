 

Applitools Announces Online Shopping Holiday Hackathon

See how Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud can help Online Retailers shape up their apps ahead of the busy holiday shopping season

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced the Applitools Holiday Shopping Hackathon. The holiday themed contest provides developers, quality assurance (QA) professionals, and test automation engineers with a fun, real-world scenario that shows how next generation test automation cloud and Visual AI can help online retailers deliver perfect apps to make the most of the holiday sales season.

Each participant competes to win prizes as they spend roughly two hours to test the functional and visual quality of the "Applifashion" retail app and make sure it is impeccable ahead of the busy online holiday shopping season.

To sign up and learn more about the Applitools Holiday Shopping Hackathon, visit: (https://info.applitools.com/ucS1t).

Holiday e-commerce sales totaled $167.8 billion in 2019 according to the National Retail Federation. This year, 96% of retailers expect online holiday sales to increase.*

Applitools helps retailers make the most of that sales spree! This can save retailers millions of dollars of revenue and help them improve their online shopping experience and customer satisfaction.

"With the busy holiday shopping season upon us, Applitools created something fun and relevant for this time of year when e-commerce apps will be overloaded by online shoppers," said Angie Jones, principal developer advocate and director of Test Automation University. "We're excited to provide an easy but engaging experience that gives engineers the opportunity to learn and use modern AI-based approaches to test automation."

During the hackathon, participants practice modern testing techniques, and learn how Visual AI technology combined with the Ultrafast Test Cloud can transform the testing experience. Each participant authors three tests, and runs each test three times to catch bugs with the Applitools Ultrafast Test Cloud platform. Contestants choose between popular open source test frameworks such as Selenium, Cypress, TestCafe, and WebdriverIO. Participants may also use their preferred language among Java, Javascript, Python, or C#.

