SMT Scharf AG restructures its Canadian subsidiary, creating the foundations for future growth in the hard rock market

Impairment charge of EUR 6.6 million due to revaluation of RDH's inventories and correction of intangible assets

Consistent restructuring process underway at Canadian subsidiary

Development of rubber-tyred vehicle business for hard rock market planned on a healthy basis

FY 2020 revenue and earnings forecasts corrected

Hamm, November 10, 2020 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has applied impairment charges of EUR 6.6 million as of the third quarter of 2020. As part of the ongoing restructuring process at the Canadian subsidiary RDH Mining Equipment Ltd., which has been rendered more difficult by coronavirus, inventories were also reviewed and, in some cases, classified as impaired in terms of their value. The revaluation leads to an impairment charge of some EUR 5.1 million. In addition, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, SMT Scharf is correcting intangible assets for the Group by EUR 1.5 million, thereby adjusting them to reflect the company's current situation.

Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: "Against expectations, the integration of the Canadian mining specialist RDH Mining into the SMT Scharf Group has proved to be a major accomplishment. By subjecting RDH to consistent restructuring and repositioning in terms of both personnel and organisation, we are creating a healthy foundation for the future growth of our Group subsidiary and the sustainable development of our business with rubber-tyred vehicles for underground mining. Especially in the area of electrically powered vehicles, RDH has taken a pioneering role in the market in recent years. We identify great potential for our Group in the development and production of electrically powered vehicles for mining and other industries over the coming years."