CCOM Group, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to results for the same period in 2019:

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Sales decreased 11.7% to $28,185,554 from $31,903,370

Gross profit decreased 4.6% to $7,401,499 from $7,759,476

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 7.3% to $6,169,708 from $6,658,897

Operating income increased 11.9% to $1,231,791 from $1,100,579

Net income increased 18.1% to $917,443 from $776,788; the 2020 and 2019 amounts include a $158,333 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).

Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.09 per share from $0.08 per share

Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to results for the same period in 2019:

Sales decreased 10.6% to $77,279,836 from $86,396,102

Gross profit decreased 9.6% to $19,979,153 from $22,096,617

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 6.7% to $18,242,620 from $19,553,634

Operating income decreased 23.1% to $1,618,161 from $2,104,893

Net income decreased 31.4% to $1,161,213 from $1,693,443; the 2020 and 2019 amounts include a $316,666 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).

Net income per share on a fully diluted basis decreased to $0.12 per share from $0.17 per share

About CCOM Group, Inc.

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), parts and accessories, whole-house generators, climate control systems, and plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Vermont through its subsidiaries: Universal Supply Group, Inc., www.usginc.com, The RAL Supply Group, Inc., www.ralsupply.com, and S&A Supply, Inc., www.sasupplyinc.com. CCOM is headquartered in New Jersey, and, with its affiliates, operates out of 15 locations in its geographic trading area. For more information on CCOM’s operations, products and/or services, please visit www.ccomgrp.com.

For further information, please contact Peter D. Gasiewicz, Chief Executive Officer, or William Salek, Chief Financial Officer, at (973) 427-8224.

(Financial Highlights Follow)

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 286,554 $ 193,448 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $793,952 and $557,532, respectively 10,833,885 11,260,382 Inventory 19,055,708 17,858,956 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 699,968 973,961 Total current assets 30,876,115 30,286,747 Property and equipment 1,183,043 1,009,524 Goodwill 1,416,929 1,416,929 Other assets - noncurrent 247,314 356,788 Deferred tax asset - noncurrent 2,482,334 2,799,000 $ 36,205,735 $ 35,868,988 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit $ 8,372,940 $ 12,395,838 Notes payable - current portion 1,549,132 107,776 Trade payables 5,179,366 4,128,135 Accrued liabilities 2,376,126 2,657,118 Income taxes payable - 24,625 Total current liabilities 17,477,564 19,313,492 Notes payable, excluding current portion 1,362,993 351,531 Deferred tax liability - noncurrent 354,000 354,000 Total liabilities 19,194,557 20,019,023 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $.05 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, 284,612 shares issued and (Repayments) borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit, net 14,231 14,231 Common stock, $.05 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 9,154,928 shares issued and outstanding 457,746 457,746 Additional paid-in capital 12,596,853 12,596,853 Retained earnings 3,942,348 2,781,135 Total stockholders' equity 17,011,178 15,849,965 $ 36,205,735 $ 35,868,988 -

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 28,185,554 $ 31,903,370 $ 77,279,836 $ 86,396,102 Cost of sales 20,784,055 24,143,894 57,300,683 64,299,485 Gross profit 7,401,499 7,759,476 19,979,153 22,096,617 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,169,708 6,658,897 18,242,620 19,553,634 Operating income 1,231,791 1,100,579 # 1,736,533 # 2,542,983 Other income 44,026 49,594 179,364 157,902 Interest expense, net; includes related party interest of $0 and $7,708 for three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0 and $34,503 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively (78,525) (192,767) (297,736) (595,992) Income from operations 1,197,292 957,406 1,618,161 2,104,893 Income tax expense 279,849 180,618 456,948 411,450 Net income $ 917,443 $ 776,788 $ 1,161,213 $ 1,693,443 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,154,928 9,154,928 9,154,928 9,154,928 Diluted 9,439,540 9,439,540 9,439,540 9,439,540

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,161,213 $ 1,693,443 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Deferred income taxes 316,666 316,666 Provision for doubtful accounts 274,627 151,254 Depreciation 309,633 230,201 Net gain on sale of fixed assets (12,300) (2,225) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 151,870 (1,199,571) Inventory (1,196,752) (1,711,727) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 273,993 51,631 Other assets - noncurrent 109,474 109,366 Trade payables 1,051,231 9,515 Accrued liabilities (280,992) 285,484 Income taxes payable (24,625) (715) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,134,038 (66,678) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (228,920) (337,549) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 12,300 7,000 Net cash used in investing activities (216,620) (330,549) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable: includes related party repayments of $0 and $600,335 respectively (86,670) (655,885) Repayments of short term financing, related party (500,000) Issuance of financing 2,285,256 Issuance of short term financing, related party 500,000 Borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit, net (4,022,898) 1,177,245 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,824,312) 521,360 Increase in cash 93,106 124,133 Cash - beginning of period 193,448 307,472 Cash - end of period $ 286,554 $ 431,605

