 

CCOM Group, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to results for the same period in 2019:

  • Sales decreased 11.7% to $28,185,554 from $31,903,370
  • Gross profit decreased 4.6% to $7,401,499 from $7,759,476
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 7.3% to $6,169,708 from $6,658,897
  • Operating income increased 11.9% to $1,231,791 from $1,100,579
  • Net income increased 18.1% to $917,443 from $776,788; the 2020 and 2019 amounts include a $158,333 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).
  • Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.09 per share from $0.08 per share

Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to results for the same period in 2019:

  • Sales decreased 10.6% to $77,279,836 from $86,396,102
  • Gross profit decreased 9.6% to $19,979,153 from $22,096,617
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 6.7% to $18,242,620 from $19,553,634
  • Operating income decreased 23.1% to $1,618,161 from $2,104,893
  • Net income decreased 31.4% to $1,161,213 from $1,693,443; the 2020 and 2019 amounts include a $316,666 non-cash deferred income tax expense (with a corresponding decrease to CCOM’s deferred tax asset).
  • Net income per share on a fully diluted basis decreased to $0.12 per share from $0.17 per share

About CCOM Group, Inc.

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), parts and accessories, whole-house generators, climate control systems, and plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Vermont through its subsidiaries: Universal Supply Group, Inc., www.usginc.com, The RAL Supply Group, Inc., www.ralsupply.com, and S&A Supply, Inc., www.sasupplyinc.com. CCOM is headquartered in New Jersey, and, with its affiliates, operates out of 15 locations in its geographic trading area. For more information on CCOM’s operations, products and/or services, please visit www.ccomgrp.com.

For further information, please contact Peter D. Gasiewicz, Chief Executive Officer, or William Salek, Chief Financial Officer, at (973) 427-8224.

(Financial Highlights Follow)

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

Current assets:
Cash

$ 286,554

$ 193,448

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $793,952 and $557,532, respectively

10,833,885

11,260,382

Inventory

19,055,708

17,858,956

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

699,968

973,961

Total current assets

30,876,115

30,286,747

Property and equipment

1,183,043

1,009,524

Goodwill

1,416,929

1,416,929

Other assets - noncurrent

247,314

356,788

Deferred tax asset - noncurrent

2,482,334

2,799,000

$ 36,205,735

$ 35,868,988

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:
Borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit

$ 8,372,940

$ 12,395,838

Notes payable - current portion

1,549,132

107,776

Trade payables

5,179,366

4,128,135

Accrued liabilities

2,376,126

2,657,118

Income taxes payable

-

24,625

Total current liabilities

17,477,564

19,313,492

Notes payable, excluding current portion

1,362,993

351,531

Deferred tax liability - noncurrent

354,000

354,000

Total liabilities

19,194,557

20,019,023

 
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $.05 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, 284,612 shares issued and (Repayments) borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit, net

14,231

14,231

Common stock, $.05 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 9,154,928 shares issued and outstanding

457,746

457,746

Additional paid-in capital

12,596,853

12,596,853

Retained earnings

3,942,348

2,781,135

Total stockholders' equity

17,011,178

15,849,965

$ 36,205,735

$ 35,868,988

 
 

-

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Sales $

28,185,554

$

31,903,370

$

77,279,836

$

86,396,102

Cost of sales

20,784,055

24,143,894

57,300,683

64,299,485

Gross profit

7,401,499

7,759,476

19,979,153

22,096,617

 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,169,708

6,658,897

18,242,620

19,553,634

Operating income

1,231,791

1,100,579

#

1,736,533

#

2,542,983

 
Other income

44,026

49,594

179,364

157,902

Interest expense, net; includes related party interest of $0 and $7,708 for three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0 and $34,503 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively

(78,525)

(192,767)

(297,736)

(595,992)

Income from operations

1,197,292

957,406

1,618,161

2,104,893

 
Income tax expense

279,849

180,618

456,948

411,450

Net income $

917,443

$

776,788

$

1,161,213

$

1,693,443

 
Income per common share:
Basic

$ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.12

$ 0.18

Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.08

$ 0.12

$ 0.17

 
Weighted average shares
outstanding:
Basic

9,154,928

9,154,928

9,154,928

9,154,928

Diluted

9,439,540

9,439,540

9,439,540

9,439,540

CCOM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
For The Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $

1,161,213

$

1,693,443

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Deferred income taxes

316,666

316,666

Provision for doubtful accounts

274,627

151,254

Depreciation

309,633

230,201

Net gain on sale of fixed assets

(12,300)

(2,225)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable

151,870

(1,199,571)

Inventory

(1,196,752)

(1,711,727)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

273,993

51,631

Other assets - noncurrent

109,474

109,366

Trade payables

1,051,231

9,515

Accrued liabilities

(280,992)

285,484

Income taxes payable

(24,625)

(715)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,134,038

(66,678)

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment

(228,920)

(337,549)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

12,300

7,000

Net cash used in investing activities

(216,620)

(330,549)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of notes payable: includes related party repayments of $0 and $600,335 respectively

(86,670)

(655,885)

Repayments of short term financing, related party

(500,000)

Issuance of financing

2,285,256

Issuance of short term financing, related party

500,000

Borrowings under credit facility - revolving credit, net

(4,022,898)

1,177,245

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,824,312)

521,360

Increase in cash

93,106

124,133

Cash - beginning of period

193,448

307,472

Cash - end of period $

286,554

$

431,605

 



