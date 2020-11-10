 

CPI Card Group and Sharetec Announce Core Integration to Streamline Instant Issuance

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCQX: PMTS, TSX: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced an integration with Sharetec System, a leading core solutions provider for credit unions. Through the collaboration, CPI’s Card@Once solution is integrated with Sharetec’s core software platform, allowing its credit union clients to instantly issue and print EMV compliant and dual interface capable payment cards to branch members through Sharetec’s core system.

“The ability for members to quickly obtain a personalized, contactless capable card in-hand is a valuable convenience for credit unions to offer – and reflects our commitment to helping clients continuously enhance their member experience,” said Matt Isger, Regional Director for Sharetec System.

Through the new core integration, the credit unions served by Sharetec can now take advantage of an end-to-end, cost-effective print solution – with dual interface card personalization capability – that gives them greater versatility and speed in responding to customers’ needs, whether it’s for a new account or card replacement. Integrating Card@Once streamlines the experience for branch staff as well, eliminating the need for dual entry.

“Our collaboration affords advantages for branch staff and members alike. The combined ease-of-use, speed and convenience elevate the branch experience, punctuated by cardholders getting to leave with a dual interface card in their wallet,” said Rob Dixon, Director, Product and Business Development at CPI Card Group. “We look forward to working more with Sharetec as they equip clients with an integrated instant issuance solution that provides a competitive edge.”

To learn more about Card@Once, click here.

About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

About Sharetec
 Sharetec, a provider of both service center and in-house core software solutions, delivers a return on investment (ROI), builds income streams and lowers operating expenses for over 250 credit unions. Since its establishment in 1993, Sharetec has grown steadily, welcoming over 50 new credit union clients in the past three years.

EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC

