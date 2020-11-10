 

Most Boomer Veterans Are Confident About Their Retirement Despite Pandemic and Market Uncertainties

Amidst a global pandemic and economic uncertainties, Boomer veterans invested for retirement are confident that they will still enjoy their golden years. According to veteran respondents of the Charles Schwab 2020 Modern Retirement Survey, 88 percent of Boomers who were former members of the military are confident their lifestyle in retirement will be everything that they envision.

The first-time survey was conducted among 400 veterans aged 55 to 75 with at least $100,000 in investable assets, including their savings for retirement.

Among those surveyed, 87 percent anticipate their quality of life in retirement will be better than that of their parents and 84 percent believe their quality of life in retirement will be better than that of their children. Further solidifying that these Boomer veterans are ready to make the most of their golden years, nearly two-thirds (63 percent) said they would rather spend their money in retirement than leave an inheritance for their children.

On average, Boomer veteran survey respondents have accumulated $980,000 in retirement savings1, and more than eight in 10 (86 percent) believe their savings will get them “all the way” or “most of the way” to living out their dreams in retirement.

Although this amount seems ample, the survey respondents also believe they need $130,000 per year on average to live their “best life” in retirement.

“Military service members are trained to be confident and disciplined, and for those in our survey, it seems that carries over into their finances,” said Danielle Munoz, vice president and leader of Charles Schwab’s virtual branch network. Munoz and her team joined Schwab as part of its USAA acquisition which closed earlier this year. “But we also know many Americans, including active duty military and veterans, often live paycheck to paycheck, which can make the idea of retirement even more overwhelming. That’s why it’s important for everyone to put pen to paper. Having a basic plan in writing can help Boomer veterans make sure that the math adds up between their savings and other potential sources of income like Social Security or even a military pension.”

COVID-19 prompts impacted Boomers to refocus priorities

Despite an ongoing global pandemic, Schwab’s survey found that more than three in four (76 percent) of Boomer veterans’ lifestyle priorities in retirement remain the same as before:

  1. Stay fit and healthy (97 percent)
  2. Spend time with family (95 percent)
  3. Spend time at home (93 percent)

Eighteen percent of survey respondents say they or their spouse were financially impacted by COVID-19 through a salary cut or reduced hours, being laid off or furloughed, or having to retire earlier than planned. Still, Schwab’s survey found that Boomer veterans surveyed have largely stayed the course and stuck to their plan, as only four percent of respondents withdrew money from retirement accounts more due to COVID-19.

