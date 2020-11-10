Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through December 15, 2020.